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Elyria
Free Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway in Elyria
7 days ago
The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office and the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland will hold a free turkey giveaway for individuals and families in need on Saturday, November 21, from 2–4 PM at Midway Baptist Church in Elyria. Turkeys will be given out to families in need while supplies last.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Lorain County Sheriff's Office
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