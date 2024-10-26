Hunters Helping the Hungry program seeking donations

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – With fall hunting underway, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) is encouraging hunters to donate to the Hunters Helping the Hungry program, which helps feed individuals and families in need across the state during the holiday season.

Since its inception in 1992, the Hunters Helping the Hungry program has processed over 1.1 million pounds of venison from 29,259 donated deer, which has provided nearly 1.5 million meals. Last year, hunters donated 433 deer, which produced 17,187 pounds of venison and provided 22,916 meals for families in need.

“West Virginia hunters have made an incredible impact on our state and provide a vital resource for our food banks by donating venison, which provides healthy, high-protein meals to people in need,” said WVDNR Director Brett McMillion. “I encourage hunters to make the most of their time afield this year and consider donating any extra venison to help us make a difference in our communities.”

Venison is a nutritious alternative to many commercially available meats. A three-ounce serving of venison contains 102 calories, 19.5 grams of protein, and just 2.06 grams of fat, compared to a similar serving of lean ground beef, which has 114 calories, 15.41 grams of protein and 5.36 grams of fat, according to the Cornell University Cooperative Extension Service.

Hunters who wish to donate their deer can take it to a participating meat processor, where it will be ground, packaged, and frozen. The Mountaineer Food Bank in Gassaway and Facing Hunger Foodbank in Huntington then collect the meat and distribute it through a network of over 600 food pantries, soup kitchens, senior centers, shelters and other charitable organizations across the state.

In addition to encouraging donations, the WVDNR is seeking certified meat processors to join the program. Processors must be certified by either the U.S. Department of Agriculture or the West Virginia Department of Agriculture. Those interested should contact Trevor Moore, the WVDNR’s Hunters Helping the Hungry program coordinator, at 304-924-6211 or via email at trevor.m.moore@wv.gov . Certified processors will be reimbursed $3 per pound of venison they process.

Each year, on the first Sunday in November, donations are also accepted through the “Share the Harvest Sunday” fundraiser, in partnership with the West Virginia Council of Churches. For more information on how to contribute, visit WVdnr.gov/hunters-helping-the-hungry .

For deer hunting season dates, bag limits and other regulations, hunters should consult the West Virginia Hunting Regulations Summary at WVdnr.gov/hunting-regulations . To purchase a hunting license, visit WVhunt.com .