Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Lootpress

    Hunters Helping the Hungry program seeking donations

    By Lootpress News Staff,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zxR5H_0wN2UZo400

    CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – With fall hunting underway, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) is encouraging hunters to donate to the Hunters Helping the Hungry program, which helps feed individuals and families in need across the state during the holiday season.

    Since its inception in 1992, the Hunters Helping the Hungry program has processed over 1.1 million pounds of venison from 29,259 donated deer, which has provided nearly 1.5 million meals. Last year, hunters donated 433 deer, which produced 17,187 pounds of venison and provided 22,916 meals for families in need.

    “West Virginia hunters have made an incredible impact on our state and provide a vital resource for our food banks by donating venison, which provides healthy, high-protein meals to people in need,” said WVDNR Director Brett McMillion. “I encourage hunters to make the most of their time afield this year and consider donating any extra venison to help us make a difference in our communities.”

    Venison is a nutritious alternative to many commercially available meats. A three-ounce serving of venison contains 102 calories, 19.5 grams of protein, and just 2.06 grams of fat, compared to a similar serving of lean ground beef, which has 114 calories, 15.41 grams of protein and 5.36 grams of fat, according to the Cornell University Cooperative Extension Service.

    Hunters who wish to donate their deer can take it to a participating meat processor, where it will be ground, packaged, and frozen. The Mountaineer Food Bank in Gassaway and Facing Hunger Foodbank in Huntington then collect the meat and distribute it through a network of over 600 food pantries, soup kitchens, senior centers, shelters and other charitable organizations across the state.

    In addition to encouraging donations, the WVDNR is seeking certified meat processors to join the program. Processors must be certified by either the U.S. Department of Agriculture or the West Virginia Department of Agriculture. Those interested should contact Trevor Moore, the WVDNR’s Hunters Helping the Hungry program coordinator, at 304-924-6211 or via email at trevor.m.moore@wv.gov . Certified processors will be reimbursed $3 per pound of venison they process.

    Each year, on the first Sunday in November, donations are also accepted through the “Share the Harvest Sunday” fundraiser, in partnership with the West Virginia Council of Churches. For more information on how to contribute, visit WVdnr.gov/hunters-helping-the-hungry .

    For deer hunting season dates, bag limits and other regulations, hunters should consult the West Virginia Hunting Regulations Summary at WVdnr.gov/hunting-regulations . To purchase a hunting license, visit WVhunt.com .

    Related Search

    Hunting season impactFood BankFood banks supportMountaineer food bankWest VirginiaU.S. Department of agriculture

    Comments / 7

    Add a Comment
    Terry
    18h ago
    No thanks. No testing..
    Miranda Carpenter
    1d ago
    yet you hit one and we have to let it rot
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato15 hours ago
    Girlfriend bites off a chunk of her boyfriend’s cheek off
    Lootpress6 days ago
    Gov. Justice announces success of Operation October Sky, seizure of meth, fentanyl, heroin, dangerous weapons
    Lootpress4 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group27 days ago
    Beckley man pleads guilty to firearm possession and drug distribution
    Lootpress3 days ago
    Barbour County Man Arrested for Strangulation and Endangerment
    Lootpress6 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Oak Hill woman sentenced to prison for selling fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine with child present
    Lootpress2 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel6 days ago
    A New Company is Linked to Deadly McDonald's Ecoli Outbreak, CDC Says
    Thomas Smith1 day ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post23 days ago
    ‘I’m going to blow this s— up!:’ Man threatens Ulta Beauty store
    Lootpress3 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney13 days ago
    West Virginia coal miners rebuild North Carolina road destroyed by Helene
    Lootpress1 day ago
    Beckley Police issue update on Woodrow Wilson High School lockdown
    Lootpress3 days ago
    Forgotten Fayette County home used in filming of popular movie
    Lootpress6 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Beau is the LOOTPRESS Pet of the Week!
    Lootpress11 hours ago
    Wyoming County Man and Raleigh County Woman Sentenced for Evading Financial Reporting Requirements
    Lootpress6 days ago
    Power outage planned for part of Greenbrier County
    Lootpress5 days ago
    Local Dog Rescue Reveals They're In Urgent Need Of More Foster Homes
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Juvenile shot overnight in McDowell County
    Lootpress2 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Beckley man pleads guilty to role in ‘crack’ cocaine, fentanyl trafficking
    Lootpress3 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune10 days ago
    Meet Moose: The Easy-Going & Lovable Tripod Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    As early voting begins in Arizona, local elections officials detail security steps
    Arizona Luminaria18 days ago
    Meet Dotty: The Playful & Snuggly Beagle Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney27 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune21 days ago
    WVU issues Community Notice following increased reports of vehicle thefts
    Lootpress4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy