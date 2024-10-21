Princeton Veterans Day Parade Set For November 11

PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The City of Princeton is pleased to announce the Princeton 2024 Veterans Day Parade will take place on Monday, November 11, at 11:00 a.m.

The parade will start on the lower end of Mercer Street and will conclude at the Mercer County Courthouse. Participants will line up at 10:00 a.m. in the Mercer Street Historical District.

The City would like to invite local Veterans, their families, and members of the community. The parade is an excellent opportunity for the area to show its appreciation for those who have served our country.

For more information or to register to participate in the parade, please call the Princeton Vet Center at 304-425-8098.