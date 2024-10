Joe Funkhouser takes Oath of Office

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Joe Funkhouser became the newest member of the West Virginia House of Delegates on Monday, Oct. 21.

Funkhouser, a fourth-generation Jefferson County resident, was appointed to serve the 98th Delegate District, which is made up of a portion of Jefferson County. He will complete the unexpired term of former Delegate Paul Espinosa, R-Jefferson.

Clissy Funkhouser, the new Delegate’s mother, held a Bible as House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, administered the oath of office. She said the day was especially meaningful because he’ll be continuing the legacy of her husband, the late Randy Funkhouser, who worked closely with lawmakers and community leaders throughout the years to advocate for farmland preservation as well as protecting and enhancing the Thoroughbred industry. She said he would be proud to see their son stepping up to public service in such a big way.

Joe Funkhouser is an attorney practicing civil litigation and currently completing the Continuing Legal Education requirements to serve as guardian ad litem.

“The Eastern Panhandle Bar Association put out a call to have more attorneys serving in these roles because we have such a dire shortage, and I know it will help me to even better understand our foster care system,” he said. “I’m eager to get to work in the Legislature on ways to make West Virginia an even more wonderful place to live, work, raise a family and retire.”

Funkhouser has served as a board member for the Jefferson County Farmland Protection Board, Charles Town Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association, Charles Town Racetrack Chaplaincy and West Virginia Racing United.

His committee assignments and contact information will be listed on the West Virginia Legislature’s website at a later date.