Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Lootpress

    WV State Parks Announce Tu-Endie-Wei State Park Added to National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom

    By Lootpress News Staff,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H6ebT_0wGAb0kV00

    POINT PLEASANT, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia State Parks is proud to announce that Tu-Endie-Wei State Park has been officially added to the National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom . This prestigious recognition honors the Shawnee Tribe’s significant role in protecting enslaved people who escaped during the early years of the nation, highlighting the leadership of Chief Cornstalk and the Shawnee’s actions in defense of freedom.

    When enslaved people who escaped reached Shawnee territory, they were given an opportunity to join the tribe after passing an initiation. Although the Shawnee were unable to legally prevent the return of the original freedom seeker, they fiercely protected the loved ones and children of those who had sought refuge, ensuring their safety within the tribe.

    “This is an incredible honor for Tu-Endie-Wei State Park, and it reflects the courage and compassion of the Shawnee people. The story of Chief Cornstalk and the Shawnee’s role in the Underground Railroad is one of remarkable bravery, and I’m so proud to see this chapter of our history being recognized on a national level,” said Gov. Jim Justice.

    Once the final approvals are completed, a commemorative plaque or letter will be placed at the park in recognition of the Shawnee people’s bravery and role in this part of American history.

    “We are thrilled to have Tu-Endie-Wei State Park become part of the National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom. This honor will serve as a reminder of the bravery and protection offered by the Shawnee people during a crucial time in our nation’s history,” said Acting WV State Parks Chief Dillard Price.

    Legislation forming the National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom was enacted in 1998, and today it spans over 700 locations across 39 states, each site dedicated to preserving the legacy of those who fought for freedom.

    For more information about the National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom, visit https://www.nps.gov/subjects/undergroundrailroad/index.htm .

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Concord University announces 31st Annual Concord Business Challenge
    Lootpress7 days ago
    Gov. Justice encourages hunters to participate in early antlerless deer firearms season
    Lootpress6 days ago
    Multiple Inmates at Southern Regional Jail Arrested for Possession of Controlled Substances
    Lootpress7 days ago
    Man charged with abandoning dog in floodwaters as Florida residents evacuated ahead of hurricane
    Lootpress6 days ago
    Former WV governor’s Beckley home currently on fire
    Lootpress2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Forgotten Fayette County home used in filming of popular movie
    Lootpress1 day ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    SRJ inmate caught with methamphetamine
    Lootpress7 days ago
    Marie Bechtel announced as AWAY Purple Halo Gala Award recipient
    Lootpress6 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Concord University recognizes National Physician Assistant Week
    Lootpress6 days ago
    Charleston man sentenced to prison after striking man with axe handle
    Lootpress1 day ago
    Three West Virginia residents plead guilty to meth trafficking
    Lootpress1 day ago
    Fatal Accident on WV State Route 214 Claims Life of Kentucky Man
    Lootpress4 days ago
    Power outage planned for part of Greenbrier County
    Lootpress1 day ago
    Eastern Vault to resume operations in Princeton
    Lootpress21 hours ago
    Luke Osborne scores big during Shady Spring Middle 8th Grade Night matchup
    Lootpress1 day ago
    Underground fire reported in Kanawha County
    Lootpress6 days ago
    WVDOT ready for winter weather, with planned routes and plenty of salt
    Lootpress2 days ago
    Hospice of Southern WV’s annual Memorial Services to honor loved ones who have passed
    Lootpress21 hours ago
    Raleigh County Commission Approves New Sheriff’s Office Employees, Brendan Zackoski and David Lively
    Lootpress5 days ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group18 days ago
    West Virginia’s small game and furbearer seasons open Nov. 2
    Lootpress4 hours ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor4 days ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago
    Fall colors begin to emerge in New River Gorge
    Lootpress5 days ago
    Opinion – Al Cross: Amendment 2 — if it’s such a good idea, why so many off-base arguments
    Northern Kentucky Tribune6 days ago
    WVSOM to cut ribbon on new statewide campus center in Charleston
    Lootpress1 day ago
    Coal company seeks haul road crossing Route 54 in William Penn
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy