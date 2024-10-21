WV State Parks Announce Tu-Endie-Wei State Park Added to National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom

POINT PLEASANT, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia State Parks is proud to announce that Tu-Endie-Wei State Park has been officially added to the National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom . This prestigious recognition honors the Shawnee Tribe’s significant role in protecting enslaved people who escaped during the early years of the nation, highlighting the leadership of Chief Cornstalk and the Shawnee’s actions in defense of freedom.

When enslaved people who escaped reached Shawnee territory, they were given an opportunity to join the tribe after passing an initiation. Although the Shawnee were unable to legally prevent the return of the original freedom seeker, they fiercely protected the loved ones and children of those who had sought refuge, ensuring their safety within the tribe.

“This is an incredible honor for Tu-Endie-Wei State Park, and it reflects the courage and compassion of the Shawnee people. The story of Chief Cornstalk and the Shawnee’s role in the Underground Railroad is one of remarkable bravery, and I’m so proud to see this chapter of our history being recognized on a national level,” said Gov. Jim Justice.

Once the final approvals are completed, a commemorative plaque or letter will be placed at the park in recognition of the Shawnee people’s bravery and role in this part of American history.

“We are thrilled to have Tu-Endie-Wei State Park become part of the National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom. This honor will serve as a reminder of the bravery and protection offered by the Shawnee people during a crucial time in our nation’s history,” said Acting WV State Parks Chief Dillard Price.

Legislation forming the National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom was enacted in 1998, and today it spans over 700 locations across 39 states, each site dedicated to preserving the legacy of those who fought for freedom.

For more information about the National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom, visit https://www.nps.gov/subjects/undergroundrailroad/index.htm .