    Luke Osborne scores big during Shady Spring Middle 8th Grade Night matchup

    By Cameron B. Gunnoe,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mLwo2_0wFq4jqG00

    SHADY SPRING, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Shady Spring Middle School Tigers earned a decisive victory against Glenwood Middle at Shady’s 8th Grade Night event, which saw starting Left Tackle, Luke Osborne take the ball into the endzone as part of a thrilling play by the Tigers.

    Shady Spring Middle School Athletics members, including coaches, football players, cheerleaders, and marching band members made their way to the field at Shady Spring High School along with family and community members to celebrate the effort and dedication put in by all parties involved for the school’s annual 8th Grade Night.

    The final score of the evening’s matchup would be 56-0, with the Tigers taking home the victory in a contest defined by several riveting moments, not the least of which would be the aforementioned play which placed Luke Osborne – #79 Left Tackle – in the Tailback position for lineup and led to a six-point gain for the home team.

    “We would like to congratulate the students and parents of our 8th grade members of the football team, cheer team, and marching band on a very successful 8th grade night,” said Shady Spring Middle School Athletics of the event. “The football team played great, winning 56-0. The cheer team did an outstanding job performing at the game as well. As always, the marching band was excellent in their performances. What a great night to be a Shady Tiger!”

    Additional information regarding Shady Spring Middle School Athletics, including upcoming events, can be found at the Shady Spring Middle School Facebook page .

