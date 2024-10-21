Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Lootpress

    Three West Virginia residents plead guilty to meth trafficking

    By Austin Simms,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2usR5r_0wFpqVGA00

    ELKINS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Three individuals from West Virginia have admitted to methamphetamine trafficking in separate cases.

    Richard Emery Delphey, 52, of Elkins; Michele Charisse Stewart, 47, of Hillsboro; and Lacrisha Leslie Lamb, 43, of Belington each pled guilty to charges of distributing methamphetamine.

    See also West Virginia man sentenced for meth distribution

    According to court documents, the three were involved in selling methamphetamine in Barbour, Randolph, and Pocahontas Counties.

    Each defendant faces up to 20 years in federal prison.

    A federal district court judge will determine their sentences, taking into consideration U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

    The cases are being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen Warner.

    The Mountain Region Drug Task Force, part of the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas (HIDTA) program, and the West Virginia State Police led the investigations.

    U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael John Aloi presided over the cases.

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    TRUMP "2024"IT'S GONNA BE GREAT!!!
    1d ago
    people want to do dope let them it's their body nobody twist their f****** arm the government's just pissed off cuz they don't make no money off of it
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    McDowell County man sentenced to prison for drug distribution
    Lootpress6 days ago
    Multiple Inmates at Southern Regional Jail Arrested for Possession of Controlled Substances
    Lootpress7 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group22 days ago
    Former Las Vegas-area Democratic politician gets maximum 28 years for killing reporter
    Lootpress6 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Man charged with abandoning dog in floodwaters as Florida residents evacuated ahead of hurricane
    Lootpress6 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria13 days ago
    Girlfriend bites off a chunk of her boyfriend’s cheek off
    Lootpress1 day ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Rosie O'Donnell's Family Nightmare: Daughter Chelsea Arrested for Child Neglect After 11-Month-Old Infant 'Found Near Crack Pipe'
    RadarOnline4 days ago
    Two Teens Missing from Greenbrier County
    The West Virginia Daily News1 day ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel23 hours ago
    Man arrested at Lewisburg pub
    The West Virginia Daily News2 days ago
    Wyoming County Man and Raleigh County Woman Sentenced for Evading Financial Reporting Requirements
    Lootpress1 day ago
    Woman Flashes Father-in-Law at Breakfast After Mother-in-Law’s Nasty Comment
    PopCrush6 days ago
    Search party forms for missing West Virginia woman
    NewsNation8 days ago
    Woman attacks partner after he brought her Smirnoff Vodka an sushi
    Lootpress6 hours ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Fatal Accident on WV State Route 214 Claims Life of Kentucky Man
    Lootpress5 days ago
    26-Year-Old Man Turns Himself In for Jackson Murder
    Mississippi News Group8 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Major Snack Recall Hits Several States
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Underground fire reported in Kanawha County
    Lootpress6 days ago
    Eastern Vault to resume operations in Princeton
    Lootpress23 hours ago
    Two Florida Residents Win $1 Million Each from Scratch-Off Lottery Tickets
    Akeena4 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Savannah man convicted on charges from Jan. 6 insurrection
    The Current GA3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy