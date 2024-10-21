Three West Virginia residents plead guilty to meth trafficking

ELKINS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Three individuals from West Virginia have admitted to methamphetamine trafficking in separate cases.

Richard Emery Delphey, 52, of Elkins; Michele Charisse Stewart, 47, of Hillsboro; and Lacrisha Leslie Lamb, 43, of Belington each pled guilty to charges of distributing methamphetamine.

According to court documents, the three were involved in selling methamphetamine in Barbour, Randolph, and Pocahontas Counties.

Each defendant faces up to 20 years in federal prison.

A federal district court judge will determine their sentences, taking into consideration U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The cases are being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen Warner.

The Mountain Region Drug Task Force, part of the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas (HIDTA) program, and the West Virginia State Police led the investigations.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael John Aloi presided over the cases.