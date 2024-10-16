WV Hive, NRGRDA sponsor Bridge Day, highlight local businesses

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The New River Gorge Regional Development Authority and West Virginia Hive will highlight local businesses while serving as sponsors of this year’s upcoming Bridge Day event.

The NRGRDA and WV Hive will be showcasing and offering products from five local entrepreneurs and businesses at their booth for the 44th Annual Bridge Day event. The event is scheduled to be held from 9:00am to 3:00pm on Saturday, October 19, 2024.

Featured as part of the NRGRDA and WV Hive booths will be Headwaters Hemp, Anutie E’s, Mountain Table, Evolve PT, and Pebble Nest Jewelry. WV Hive will also be recognizing participating clients such as The Pickle Guy, Wild & Wonderful Paint Parties, and JarHead Farm.

“Bridge Day is an excellent opportunity for the community to come together and celebrate not only the beauty of the New River Gorge but also the creativity and entrepreneurial spirit of local business owners,” said West Virginia Hive Director and NRGRDA Deputy Director, Judy Moore. “We invite everyone to stop by, meet these talented entrepreneurs, purchase their products, and learn more about how WV Hive and NRGRDA support small businesses across southern West Virginia.”

The entrepreneurship program of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority, the West Virginia Hive works to highlight local businesses across its 13-county service area which includes Raleigh, Nicholas, Summer, Fayette, Webster, Pocahontas, Monroe, Greenbrier, Wyoming, McDowell, Logan, Logan, Mingo, and Mercer. Additional information on the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority and WV Hive can be found at the NRGRDA and WV Hive websites.