Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Lootpress

    WV Hive, NRGRDA sponsor Bridge Day, highlight local businesses

    By Cameron B. Gunnoe,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ASlMm_0w95Bmyo00

    BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The New River Gorge Regional Development Authority and West Virginia Hive will highlight local businesses while serving as sponsors of this year’s upcoming Bridge Day event.

    The NRGRDA and WV Hive will be showcasing and offering products from five local entrepreneurs and businesses at their booth for the 44th Annual Bridge Day event. The event is scheduled to be held from 9:00am to 3:00pm on Saturday, October 19, 2024.

    Featured as part of the NRGRDA and WV Hive booths will be Headwaters Hemp, Anutie E’s, Mountain Table, Evolve PT, and Pebble Nest Jewelry. WV Hive will also be recognizing participating clients such as The Pickle Guy, Wild & Wonderful Paint Parties, and JarHead Farm.

    “Bridge Day is an excellent opportunity for the community to come together and celebrate not only the beauty of the New River Gorge but also the creativity and entrepreneurial spirit of local business owners,” said West Virginia Hive Director and NRGRDA Deputy Director, Judy Moore. “We invite everyone to stop by, meet these talented entrepreneurs, purchase their products, and learn more about how WV Hive and NRGRDA support small businesses across southern West Virginia.”

    The entrepreneurship program of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority, the West Virginia Hive works to highlight local businesses across its 13-county service area which includes Raleigh, Nicholas, Summer, Fayette, Webster, Pocahontas, Monroe, Greenbrier, Wyoming, McDowell, Logan, Logan, Mingo, and Mercer. Additional information on the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority and WV Hive can be found at the NRGRDA and WV Hive websites.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Fall colors begin to emerge in New River Gorge
    Lootpress1 day ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt14 days ago
    US 19 to be closed both ways for Bridge Day celebration
    Lootpress9 hours ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen9 days ago
    Feel the Warmth resource event to be held next week at Word Park
    Lootpress3 hours ago
    Pipestem Resort State Park to host Pipestem Family Gathering event
    Lootpress1 day ago
    Fatal Accident on WV State Route 214 Claims Life of Kentucky Man
    Lootpress7 hours ago
    Twin Falls Resort State Park to open Christmas Store next month
    Lootpress4 hours ago
    West Virginia man sentenced for meth distribution
    Lootpress2 days ago
    Multiple Inmates at Southern Regional Jail Arrested for Possession of Controlled Substances
    Lootpress2 days ago
    Concord University announces 31st Annual Concord Business Challenge
    Lootpress2 days ago
    SRJ inmate caught with methamphetamine
    Lootpress2 days ago
    Child found wandering alone on a road all night
    Lootpress3 days ago
    Raleigh County Commission Approves New Sheriff’s Office Employees, Brendan Zackoski and David Lively
    Lootpress10 hours ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza7 days ago
    Food Lion announces customer holiday season savings promotion
    Lootpress1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson14 days ago
    Cruise Passengers Mystified as Hundreds of Birds Fall Onto Cruise Ship Dead
    J. Souza7 days ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt17 days ago
    Gov. Justice encourages hunters to participate in early antlerless deer firearms season
    Lootpress1 day ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King29 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson10 days ago
    Corporate landlord with 12,000 homes in CA agrees to $48 million settlement for deceiving renters
    The HD Post23 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune28 days ago
    Another fire forces evacuations, closes highway near Togwotee Pass
    WyoFile18 days ago
    Huntington man pleads guilty to firearm possession
    Lootpress22 hours ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Is this the best Hamburger in Illinos?
    Chicago Food King26 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy