Public hearing to be held regarding proposed Camp Creek to Bluestone River hiking trail

PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A public hearing regarding a proposed hiking trail from Camp Creek to the Bluestone River is scheduled to be held this week.

Scheduled for Tuesday, October 8, 2024, the public hearing will be held as part of the upcoming Regular Session meeting of the Mercer County Commission, which will begin at 10:00am.

Also scheduled for discussion as part of the session is a resolution recognizing OEM Director Keith Gunnoe and all those who have provided assistance in disaster relief efforts following the impact of Hurricane Helene .

The full meeting agenda for the upcoming Regular Session meeting as announced by the Mercer County Commission can be seen below.

AGENDA

OPEN WITH PRAYER

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

MINUTES OF PREVIOUS MEETING

PUBLIC HEARING

Proposed Hiking Trail

Camp Creek to Bluestone River

Bill Archer, President

RESOLUTIONS/PROCLAMATIONS

Resolution- Recognizing Keith Gunnoe, OEM

Director and Everyone Who Assisted in Recovery Efforts Following Hurricane Helene

Bill Archer, President

Resolution Honoring the Life of Tom Farmer

Greg Puckett, Commissioner

Proclamation-National 4-H Week

Sarah Brown, WVU Extension Agent

CONTRACTS & AGREEMENTS

FY 25 Highway Safety Grant Contract

Lieutenant Adam Ballard

WV Department of Administration Real Estate Division-Lease Renewal

Bureau of Juvenile Services Office

Gardner Center

All County Fire Protection Funding

Disbursement of Funds to Nine Mercer

County Volunteer Fire Departments

Gene Buckner, Commissioner

Appalachian Power Company

Contract Services Agreement

Jason Smith, Energy Services Manager

Brewster Morhous, PLLC

Petition to Close Abandoned Road

Taylor Bohon, Attorney

ESTATES

Robert R. Patterson

FUNDING REQUESTS

Mercer County Public Service District

Pinnacle Water System Mike Kennett, Chairman

DISCUSSION

AirMedCare Network

Eula Harper, Membership Sales Glenwood Recreation Park Update

Camp Mariposa Greg Puckett, Commissioner

Mercer County Spay Neuter Clinic Update

Gene Buckner, Commissioner

Brush Creek Sites 14 & 15

Rehabilitation Projects

Bill Archer, President

PUBLIC COMMENTS:

COMMISSION TO APPROVE THE FOLLOWING:

1. Invoices

2. Settlements

3. Exonerations

4. List of Approved Estates for September 2024