    Public hearing to be held regarding proposed Camp Creek to Bluestone River hiking trail

    By Cameron B. Gunnoe,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dxv8q_0vxcY3KT00

    PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A public hearing regarding a proposed hiking trail from Camp Creek to the Bluestone River is scheduled to be held this week.

    Scheduled for Tuesday, October 8, 2024, the public hearing will be held as part of the upcoming Regular Session meeting of the Mercer County Commission, which will begin at 10:00am.

    Also scheduled for discussion as part of the session is a resolution recognizing OEM Director Keith Gunnoe and all those who have provided assistance in disaster relief efforts following the impact of Hurricane Helene .

    The full meeting agenda for the upcoming Regular Session meeting as announced by the Mercer County Commission can be seen below.

    AGENDA
    OPEN WITH PRAYER
    PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
    MINUTES OF PREVIOUS MEETING
    PUBLIC HEARING
    Proposed Hiking Trail
    Camp Creek to Bluestone River
    Bill Archer, President
    RESOLUTIONS/PROCLAMATIONS
    Resolution- Recognizing Keith Gunnoe, OEM
    Director and Everyone Who Assisted in Recovery Efforts Following Hurricane Helene
    Bill Archer, President
    Resolution Honoring the Life of Tom Farmer
    Greg Puckett, Commissioner
    Proclamation-National 4-H Week
    Sarah Brown, WVU Extension Agent
    CONTRACTS & AGREEMENTS
    FY 25 Highway Safety Grant Contract
    Lieutenant Adam Ballard
    WV Department of Administration Real Estate Division-Lease Renewal
    Bureau of Juvenile Services Office
    Gardner Center
    All County Fire Protection Funding
    Disbursement of Funds to Nine Mercer
    County Volunteer Fire Departments
    Gene Buckner, Commissioner
    Appalachian Power Company
    Contract Services Agreement
    Jason Smith, Energy Services Manager
    Brewster Morhous, PLLC
    Petition to Close Abandoned Road
    Taylor Bohon, Attorney
    ESTATES
    Robert R. Patterson
    FUNDING REQUESTS
    Mercer County Public Service District
    Pinnacle Water System Mike Kennett, Chairman
    DISCUSSION
    AirMedCare Network
    Eula Harper, Membership Sales Glenwood Recreation Park Update
    Camp Mariposa Greg Puckett, Commissioner
    Mercer County Spay Neuter Clinic Update
    Gene Buckner, Commissioner
    Brush Creek Sites 14 & 15
    Rehabilitation Projects
    Bill Archer, President
    PUBLIC COMMENTS:
    COMMISSION TO APPROVE THE FOLLOWING:
    1. Invoices
    2. Settlements
    3. Exonerations
    4. List of Approved Estates for September 2024

