AWAY to hold 34th Annual Candlelight Vigil

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – AWAY (formerly known as the Women’s Resource Center) has announced its upcoming 34th Annual Candlelight Vigil event.

The ceremony is held each year in October to coincide with Domestic Violence Awareness Month, a time intended to honor and remember the women, children, and men who have lost their lives in the pass year due to Family and Domestic Violence.

During the event, multiple community members will be recognized for their contributions to the mission of AWAY.

“We at AWAY look forward to giving appreciation to individuals in our community that offer their help to our mission. We recognize these individuals by presenting with the Incite Hope Award,” says Director of Outreach for AWAY, Samantha Sizemore. “This award allows AWAY to be able to say, ‘thank you’ to certain individuals in our community whose actions and efforts make a difference in the lives of the clients we serve.”

This year’s Incite Hope Award recipients will be Karen Nichols of LAWV, Cynthia Clark of Raleigh General Hospital , and Kristin Cook of SCPA. AWAY’s 34th Annual Candlelight Vigil event will be held at the Raleigh County Playhouse and Theatre located at 403 Neville St. in Beckley from 12:00pm to 1:00pm.