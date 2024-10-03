Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Lootpress

    AWAY to hold 34th Annual Candlelight Vigil

    By Cameron B. Gunnoe,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rqCLq_0vt1asyZ00

    BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – AWAY (formerly known as the Women’s Resource Center) has announced its upcoming 34th Annual Candlelight Vigil event.

    The ceremony is held each year in October to coincide with Domestic Violence Awareness Month, a time intended to honor and remember the women, children, and men who have lost their lives in the pass year due to Family and Domestic Violence.

    During the event, multiple community members will be recognized for their contributions to the mission of AWAY.

    “We at AWAY look forward to giving appreciation to individuals in our community that offer their help to our mission. We recognize these individuals by presenting with the Incite Hope Award,” says Director of Outreach for AWAY, Samantha Sizemore. “This award allows AWAY to be able to say, ‘thank you’ to certain individuals in our community whose actions and efforts make a difference in the lives of the clients we serve.”

    This year’s Incite Hope Award recipients will be Karen Nichols of LAWV, Cynthia Clark of Raleigh General Hospital , and Kristin Cook of SCPA. AWAY’s 34th Annual Candlelight Vigil event will be held at the Raleigh County Playhouse and Theatre located at 403 Neville St. in Beckley from 12:00pm to 1:00pm.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    New appraiser, tax deputy approved by Raleigh County Commission
    Lootpress3 days ago
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja2 days ago
    The last recorded wild bison sighting in West Virginia
    Lootpress2 days ago
    Depot Marketplace antique mall cuts ribbon on new location
    Lootpress20 hours ago
    State of Emergency declared in Mercer County due to damage from Hurricane Helene
    Lootpress3 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Woodrow Wilson Homecoming Parade scheduled for Wednesday
    Lootpress3 days ago
    The US could see shortages and higher retail prices if a dockworkers strike drags on
    Lootpress3 days ago
    ACT collecting disaster relief supplies for Western NC
    Lootpress2 days ago
    Woman convicted of drug trafficking in West Virginia
    Lootpress1 day ago
    Pastor receives St. Augustine’s highest honor
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    SWVCTC signs affiliation agreement with Marshall University
    Lootpress1 day ago
    Woman physically assaults ex-boyfriend, pulls part of hair out
    Lootpress6 days ago
    Vendor fair to take place this weekend in Crab Orchard
    Lootpress4 days ago
    Woodrow Wilson graduate awaiting deployment to South Korea
    Lootpress2 days ago
    Police searching for Applebee’s thieves
    Lootpress1 day ago
    The Thrasher Group provides support to communities impacted by Hurricane Helene
    Lootpress2 days ago
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen28 days ago
    Beckley City Manager terms to be discussed in upcoming Special Meeting of Common Council
    Lootpress5 days ago
    Horoscope for Saturday, October 5th
    Devra Lee4 hours ago
    Woodrow Wilson High School 2024 Homecoming Parade makes its way through Beckley
    Lootpress2 days ago
    Fatal Crash Claims Three Lives in Denton County
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt26 days ago
    In Memory of Michael Evans (The First Lionel on 'The Jeffersons'): 18 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    Source: Dockworkers’ union to suspend strike until Jan. 15 to allow time to negotiate new contract
    Lootpress1 day ago
    West Virginia Parkways Authority upgrades customer service center and its features
    Lootpress1 day ago
    Walmart shopper issues warning on why you should wash your new clothes before you wear them
    NewsNinja2 days ago
    Student essay winner, National Merit Scholar award recipient to be recognized at upcoming meeting of Fayette County Commission
    Lootpress4 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post16 days ago
    Police seek public’s help in locating stolen motorcycle
    Lootpress1 day ago
    Two Arrested in Drug Bust at Danville Tobacco and Vape Shop
    Lootpress1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy