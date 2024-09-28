Open in App
    Hurricane Helene leaves over 230,000 Appalachian Power customers without power

    By Austin Simms,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GvxNv_0vn5pI2Y00

    WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – As of Saturday morning, over 237,000 Appalachian Power customers remain without electricity following the damage caused by Hurricane Helene’s strong winds and heavy rainfall.

    The storm swept through Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia, knocking down trees, utility poles, and power lines.

    Widespread Outages

    Virginia has been hit the hardest, with 155,000 customers still without power.

    In West Virginia, more than 65,600 homes and businesses are affected, while Tennessee has around 15,400 customers awaiting restoration.

    At the height of the storm on Friday, 282,000 customers were without electricity, including over 175,000 in Virginia alone.

    Restoration Efforts Underway

    Appalachian Power has deployed more than 2,500 workers, with another 1,000 expected to arrive in the next two days. Crews from Ohio, Indiana, Michigan, Oklahoma, and Texas are assisting in the recovery efforts.

    Despite the extensive damage, the company anticipates restoring power to most customers by Sunday evening, though some of the hardest-hit areas may not see service until early next week.

    Weather Conditions

    With favorable weather conditions expected this weekend, workers are making progress, though downed trees and flooding could slow efforts in certain areas. Crews are committed to restoring power as quickly and safely as possible.

    Educated Appalachian
    2d ago
    We have AEC as our electricity provider. We lost power for about 12 hours. Considering all the damage and power outages around, I am pleased with their response and I know all their lineman are working overtime. God bless yall and stay safe.
