📅 Loogootee Grinchmas Tree Lighting – Nov 29, 2026

Kick off Loogootee Grinchmas as downtown turns into Whoville on Sunday, November 29, 2026 in downtown Loogootee.

6:00 PM – Come early to hang an ornament on the smaller tree on the pavilion stage. Bring one from home and follow the one-way steps, Whoville-style.

– Come early to on the smaller tree on the pavilion stage. Bring one from home and follow the one-way steps, Whoville-style. Free hot chocolate all evening at the tree lighting.

all evening at the tree lighting. Visits and pictures with Santa inside the big blowup igloo – bring your own camera.

inside the big blowup igloo – bring your own camera. Letters to Santa – kids can drop off their wish lists during the event.

– kids can drop off their wish lists during the event. 7:00 PM – Big tree lighting countdown, then the city tree lights up, followed by fireworks by Wagler Pyrotechnics.

The Whoville fun continues on Sunday, December 6 with the Loogootee Christmas Tree Stroll (2:00–6:00 PM) and the Loogootee Christmas Parade at 6:00 PM.

Questions? Contact Amber Gilbertson – agilbertson@loogootee.in.gov.