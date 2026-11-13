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Loogootee
📅 Loogootee Grinchmas tree lighting & fireworks Nov 29
10 days ago
📅 Loogootee Grinchmas Tree Lighting – Nov 29, 2026
Kick off Loogootee Grinchmas as downtown turns into Whoville on Sunday, November 29, 2026 in downtown Loogootee.
- 6:00 PM – Come early to hang an ornament on the smaller tree on the pavilion stage. Bring one from home and follow the one-way steps, Whoville-style.
- Free hot chocolate all evening at the tree lighting.
- Visits and pictures with Santa inside the big blowup igloo – bring your own camera.
- Letters to Santa – kids can drop off their wish lists during the event.
- 7:00 PM – Big tree lighting countdown, then the city tree lights up, followed by fireworks by Wagler Pyrotechnics.
The Whoville fun continues on Sunday, December 6 with the Loogootee Christmas Tree Stroll (2:00–6:00 PM) and the Loogootee Christmas Parade at 6:00 PM.
Questions? Contact Amber Gilbertson – agilbertson@loogootee.in.gov.
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