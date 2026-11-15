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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Longwood Right Now
Longwood neighbors are putting some useful free items out on the curb and online today. If you need furniture or workout gear, these local freebies might be a great fit.
Wooden Headboard - CURB ALERT
Item: Solid wood crib headboard
Condition: Good condition
Details: Solid wood headboard from a crib. Could be useful for a nursery, a DIY project, or repurposed as decor.
Location: Sanlando Springs, Longwood, FL (near 430 Wilford Ave)
Source: Nextdoor
Free Standing Punching Bag - on curb
Item: Free standing punching bag
Condition: Not stated; labeled “Free” on the curb
Details: Red punching bag with a black base. Great for home workouts or stress relief. Marked as free, so you can grab it if you see it. Pick up on your own.
Location: Forest Park Estates, Longwood, FL (around Forest Park Circle, Longwood, FL)
Source: Nextdoor
Blue Recliner Chair
Item: Blue recliner chair / lift chair
Condition: Good condition
Details: Comfortable blue recliner with heat and vibrator features. It is a LIFT chair for the elderly, which helps the user stand up more easily. Marked as CURB ALERT – FREE.
Location: Wekiva, Longwood, FL
Source: Nextdoor
Free items in Longwood tend to go quickly, especially curb alerts. If something looks useful to you, check the listing and head over soon so you don’t miss out.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.