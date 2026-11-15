Longwood neighbors are putting some useful free items out on the curb and online today. If you need furniture or workout gear, these local freebies might be a great fit.

Item: Solid wood crib headboard

Condition: Good condition

Details: Solid wood headboard from a crib. Could be useful for a nursery, a DIY project, or repurposed as decor.

Location: Sanlando Springs, Longwood, FL (near 430 Wilford Ave)

Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Free standing punching bag

Condition: Not stated; labeled “Free” on the curb

Details: Red punching bag with a black base. Great for home workouts or stress relief. Marked as free, so you can grab it if you see it. Pick up on your own.

Location: Forest Park Estates, Longwood, FL (around Forest Park Circle, Longwood, FL)

Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Blue recliner chair / lift chair

Condition: Good condition

Details: Comfortable blue recliner with heat and vibrator features. It is a LIFT chair for the elderly, which helps the user stand up more easily. Marked as CURB ALERT – FREE.

Location: Wekiva, Longwood, FL

Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items in Longwood tend to go quickly, especially curb alerts. If something looks useful to you, check the listing and head over soon so you don’t miss out.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.