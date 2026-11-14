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🚧 Street sweeping in Longwood Nov 16–20 by zone
🚧 Street sweeping coming to Longwood neighborhoods
The City of Longwood Public Works Department, working with United Sweeping, will be cleaning streets on these dates:
- Monday 11/16 – Zone 1
- Tuesday 11/19 – Zone 2
- Wednesday 11/20 – Zone 3
Sweeping happens throughout the day in each zone. There are no exact arrival times, so it’s best to keep your street clear all day on your zone’s date.
How you can help:
- Do not park vehicles on the street on your sweeping day.
- Keep trash and recycling bins out of the roadway.
- Keep curbs clear so crews can clean properly.
Regular sweeping removes debris, protects the stormwater system, and keeps Longwood looking good.
Not sure which zone you’re in?
Check the zone maps and learn more about the Streets Division at: https://www.longwoodfl.org/259/Streets-Division
More Info: Street Sweeping Scheduled in Longwood! • Longwood,...
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