🛒 Longwood, FL Retail Jobs with Multiple $19/hr+ Openings

Longwood’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you want steady full-time hours or a flexible part-time schedule. Here are a few strong picks hiring locally.

Employer: ALDI

ALDI Location: Longwood, FL

Salary: $19.00/hr starting , scheduled raises up to $21.00/hr by Year 5

, scheduled raises up to Type: Full-Time (average 30+ hours/week )

(average ) Help with cashiering, stocking, curbside pickup, and cleaning to keep the store running smoothly. Good fit if you like staying active, working with a team, and want steady hours with clear pay increases.

Employer: ALDI

ALDI Location: Longwood, FL

Salary: $19.00/hr starting , scheduled raises up to $21.00/hr by Year 5

, scheduled raises up to Type: Part-Time (average under 30 hours/week )

(average ) Split your time between friendly checkout work and stocking shelves, with some shifts starting as early as 5:00 a.m. Great if you want strong pay, a flexible schedule, and fewer hours than full-time.

Employer: Collis Roofing, Inc.

Location: Longwood, FL 32750 (in person)

(in person) Salary: $16.00–$17.00/hr

Type: Full-Time , day shift

, day shift Be a key contact for customers—answer calls and emails, schedule and dispatch technicians, send proposals, and keep jobs organized. Ideal if you’re detail-oriented, calm under pressure, and enjoy helping people over the phone and email.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each listing has more detail on hours and requirements, and new roles pop up often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.