Longview’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. These roles offer solid benefits, training, and room to grow right here in town.

Employer: Fred Meyer (Kroger Family of Companies)

Fred Meyer (Kroger Family of Companies) Location: Longview, WA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers with prescriptions and health needs in a clean, safe, inclusive store pharmacy. This role comes with healthcare benefits, flexible scheduling, store discounts, and up to $21,000 in tuition reimbursement over your career.

Employer: PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center

PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center Location: Longview, WA

Type: Full-time (1.0 FTE), variable shift

Salary: $46.06 – $69.50/hour, plus possible shift differentials

Work across CT and X-ray in a Level III Trauma Center, with the chance to cross-train into CT if you’re already ARRT(R). Full-time benefits, hiring bonus and relocation assistance may be available, plus strong PTO and retirement options.

Employer: Evergreen Healthcare Group – Americana Health and Rehabilitation Center

Location: 917 7th Avenue, Longview, WA 98632

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead care for residents in a rehab/long-term care setting, overseeing LPNs and CNAs, meds, and care plans. Comes with medical, dental, vision, life insurance, DailyPay, EAP, and training & development opportunities.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—healthcare employers in Longview are growing and often have similar roles open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.