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Longview
📅 Fall library book sale with $1 items and $7 bag day
12 days ago
📅 Cheap books at Friends of the Library Fall Sale
The Friends of Longview Public Library Fall Book Sale is happening at 1600 Louisiana St, Longview, WA 98632.
Dates & times:
- Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, 10 AM – 4 PM
- Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, 10 AM – 4 PM
- Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, 10 AM – 1 PM
Deals:
- Most books, CDs, and DVDs – $1
- Pocketbooks – 2 for $1
- Specially priced books as marked
- Sunday only: Bag sale – fill a grocery bag for $7
Note: Library services are unavailable on Sunday during the sale.
All proceeds help support library programs, so you can stock up on reads and support a good cause at the same time.
More Info: Calendar • Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale
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