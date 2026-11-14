📅 Cheap books at Friends of the Library Fall Sale

The Friends of Longview Public Library Fall Book Sale is happening at 1600 Louisiana St, Longview, WA 98632.

Dates & times:

Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, 10 AM – 4 PM

Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, 10 AM – 4 PM

Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, 10 AM – 1 PM

Deals:

Most books, CDs, and DVDs – $1

Pocketbooks – 2 for $1

Specially priced books as marked

Sunday only: Bag sale – fill a grocery bag for $7

Note: Library services are unavailable on Sunday during the sale.

All proceeds help support library programs, so you can stock up on reads and support a good cause at the same time.