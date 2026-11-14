Longview has some very special young dogs looking for loving homes. These pups are being rehomed by a private owner and are hoping to find their forever families soon.

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / Belgian Malinois mix

Australian Cattle Dog / Belgian Malinois mix Age: Young (born March 8, 2026 )

Young (born ) Gender: Female

Color: White with tan/yellow/fawn

White with tan/yellow/fawn Adoption fee: $0

Shelter/Owner: For Adoption By Private Owner (Longview, WA)

Good with: Kids and other dogs

About Polar bear:

Polar bear is a sweet, calm, and loving girl. She’s described as cautious and curious, taking in the world around her, but she also loves to play and has plenty of energy. Her current family says she would make a great family pet, and they’ve been trying for months to find her the forever home she deserves.

If you’re looking for a gentle, thoughtful pup who still enjoys fun and playtime, Polar bear could be a wonderful match.

👉 Meet Polar bear and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog mix

Australian Cattle Dog mix Age: Young (born March 8, 2026 )

Young (born ) Gender: Female

Color: White

White Adoption fee: $0

Shelter/Owner: For Adoption By Private Owner (Longview, WA)

Good with: Kids and other dogs

About Coconut:

Coconut is a very sweet, high-energy girl who loves to play. She can be vocal when she wants to play and is looking for someone who can give her lots of attention and activity. Her current owner just wants her to find a true forever home where she’ll be loved and kept busy.

If you enjoy walks, playtime, and an active lifestyle, Coconut may be the perfect partner.

👉 Meet Coconut and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Longview, WA and have room in your home and heart, please consider reaching out through the links above to learn more or apply to adopt. Sharing these listings with friends and neighbors can also help these girls find their forever families.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.