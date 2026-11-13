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Longview
⚠️ Longview Council shifts November meetings for Thanksgiving
8 days ago
⚠️ Longview City Council changes November meeting dates
The Longview City Council has adjusted its November meeting schedule:
- A Regular Meeting will be held on November 12, 2026.
- A Special Meeting will be held on November 19, 2026.
- The regular meeting on November 26, 2026 is canceled in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.
If you usually attend council meetings or follow them closely, please update your calendar with these November date changes.
More Info: Notice of Cancellation of Regular Council Meeting ...
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