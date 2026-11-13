⚠️ Longview City Council changes November meeting dates

The Longview City Council has adjusted its November meeting schedule:

A Regular Meeting will be held on November 12, 2026 .

will be held on . A Special Meeting will be held on November 19, 2026 .

will be held on . The regular meeting on November 26, 2026 is canceled in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

If you usually attend council meetings or follow them closely, please update your calendar with these November date changes.