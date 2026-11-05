🛒 Longview, WA Retail Jobs with Multiple Full-Time Openings

Longview’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid full-time roles for people who like staying active and helping customers. Here are a few strong options if you want steady hours and room to grow.

Employer: Swire Coca-Cola

Swire Coca-Cola Location: Longview, WA

Type: Full-time, union

Pay: $21.89 – $29.05/hour + bonus potential

Stock and rotate Coca-Cola products in local stores, build displays, and keep shelves looking sharp. Day shift (6:00am–2:30pm, with overtime/weekends), mileage reimbursement, strong health benefits, union pension, paid holidays, PTO, and lots of discounted & free product.

Employer: Fred Meyer

Location: Longview, WA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead a busy home department, help customers find what they need, and support daily store operations. Good fit if you like customer service, staying organized, and taking on a bit of leadership without jumping straight into management.

Employer: Petco

Location: 200 Triangle Ctr, Longview, WA 98632

Type: Full-time, in-store

Pay: $15.00 – $25.00/hour

Hands-on grooming role for someone who loves animals and has grooming training or experience. You’ll do full-service grooming with all tools and equipment provided, plus medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and Petco discounts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings nearby, and it’s easier to move up once you’re in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.