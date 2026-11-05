📅 Free Robert Michael Pyle workshop & reading Nov. 5

📅 Free writing workshop & author reading with Robert Michael Pyle

Celebrate the 40th anniversary of Robert Michael Pyle’s classic book “Wintergreen” at the Longview Public Library, 1600 Louisiana Street, Longview, WA 98632 on Thursday, November 5, 2026.

Schedule:

2:30–4 PM – Workshop (Rotary Room)

“Liber Sempervirens: The Making, Evolution, and Aftermath of Wintergreen (and other books).” Pyle will talk about how book ideas form, get published, and shape culture. You’ll also get to brainstorm what you’d like to write a book about and draft a beginning.

“Liber Sempervirens: The Making, Evolution, and Aftermath of Wintergreen (and other books).” Pyle will talk about how book ideas form, get published, and shape culture. You’ll also get to brainstorm what you’d like to write a book about and draft a beginning. 5–6 PM – Reception (Magazine Room)

6:30–8 PM – Reading (Main Reading Room)

Pyle is the author of 30 books and a longtime Lower Columbia resident.

All events are free and open to the public. Funding is provided by the Longview Public Library, Longview Library Foundation, and Friends of the Longview Library.