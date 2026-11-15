undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐱 Sweet Longview Cats Ready to Join Your Family
Longview has some very special cats waiting for a cozy home and a soft lap. All of these kitties are at Longview Animal Care & Adoption Center and are looking for someone to love.
Syrup
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue (mostly)
- Adoption Fee: $50
- Shelter: Longview Animal Care & Adoption Center
- Phone: (903) 297-7387
Syrup is a lovely gray/blue young cat with a calm, classic look. She’s a great choice if you want a young kitty who’s past the tiny kitten stage but still playful and curious.
👉 Meet Syrup and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Nosfuratu
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption Fee: $50
- Shelter: Longview Animal Care & Adoption Center
- Phone: (903) 297-7387
Nosfuratu is a handsome brown/chocolate boy with a fun, spooky-cute name. He’s a young cat, so he’s likely to enjoy toys, climbing, and hanging out with his people.
👉 Meet Nosfuratu and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Penny
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue (mostly)
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Shelter: Longview Animal Care & Adoption Center
- Phone: (903) 297-7387
Penny is a tiny gray/blue kitten who’s just starting life and looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in. If you’re ready for kitten energy and lots of playtime, Penny could be your match.
👉 Meet Penny and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sho
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Shelter: Longview Animal Care & Adoption Center
- Phone: (903) 297-7387
Sho is a fluffy black kitten with a medium-length coat and lots of charm. He’s young, so he’ll need playtime, gentle guidance, and plenty of love as he grows.
👉 Meet Sho and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Longview, TX, please consider visiting Longview Animal Care & Adoption Center or calling (903) 297-7387 to ask about these wonderful cats. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.