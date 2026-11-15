Longview has some very special cats waiting for a cozy home and a soft lap. All of these kitties are at Longview Animal Care & Adoption Center and are looking for someone to love.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue (mostly)

Gray/Blue (mostly) Adoption Fee: $50

Shelter: Longview Animal Care & Adoption Center

Phone: (903) 297-7387

Syrup is a lovely gray/blue young cat with a calm, classic look. She’s a great choice if you want a young kitty who’s past the tiny kitten stage but still playful and curious.

👉 Meet Syrup and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $50

Shelter: Longview Animal Care & Adoption Center

Phone: (903) 297-7387

Nosfuratu is a handsome brown/chocolate boy with a fun, spooky-cute name. He’s a young cat, so he’s likely to enjoy toys, climbing, and hanging out with his people.

👉 Meet Nosfuratu and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue (mostly)

Gray/Blue (mostly) Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Longview Animal Care & Adoption Center

Phone: (903) 297-7387

Penny is a tiny gray/blue kitten who’s just starting life and looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in. If you’re ready for kitten energy and lots of playtime, Penny could be your match.

👉 Meet Penny and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Longview Animal Care & Adoption Center

Phone: (903) 297-7387

Sho is a fluffy black kitten with a medium-length coat and lots of charm. He’s young, so he’ll need playtime, gentle guidance, and plenty of love as he grows.

👉 Meet Sho and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Longview, TX, please consider visiting Longview Animal Care & Adoption Center or calling (903) 297-7387 to ask about these wonderful cats. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.