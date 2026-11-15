undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐶 Playful Terrier Mix Dogs Ready for Adoption in Longview, TX
Looking for a fun new friend in Longview? These adoptable terrier mixes are waiting at the Longview Animal Care & Adoption Center for a family to love.
Feta
- Status: Adoptable puppy
- Breed: Terrier (medium mix)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Longview Animal Care & Adoption Center
- Phone: (903) 297-7387
Feta is a young terrier mix pup with a soft gray coat and lots of growing up to do with her new family. As a baby, she’ll need patience, training, and plenty of love.
👉 Meet Feta and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Muenster
- Status: Adoptable young dog
- Breed: Terrier (medium mix)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: Longview Animal Care & Adoption Center
- Phone: (903) 297-7387
Muenster is a young terrier mix with a pretty tan-and-white coat and a budget-friendly adoption fee. She’s past the tiny puppy stage but still has lots of youthful energy.
👉 Meet Muenster and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Gouda
- Status: Adoptable puppy
- Breed: Terrier (medium mix)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with White
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Longview Animal Care & Adoption Center
- Phone: (903) 297-7387
Gouda is a black-and-white terrier mix puppy who’s ready to learn all about family life. He’ll do best with someone ready for training, playtime, and puppy cuddles.
👉 Meet Gouda and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Longview, TX, consider visiting the Longview Animal Care & Adoption Center to meet these dogs in person. A quick call to (903) 297-7387 can help you learn more about each pup and start the adoption process.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.