Looking for a fun new friend in Longview? These adoptable terrier mixes are waiting at the Longview Animal Care & Adoption Center for a family to love.

Status: Adoptable puppy

Adoptable puppy Breed: Terrier (medium mix)

Terrier (medium mix) Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper

Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Longview Animal Care & Adoption Center

Phone: (903) 297-7387

Feta is a young terrier mix pup with a soft gray coat and lots of growing up to do with her new family. As a baby, she’ll need patience, training, and plenty of love.

👉 Meet Feta and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable young dog

Adoptable young dog Breed: Terrier (medium mix)

Terrier (medium mix) Age: Young

Gender: Female

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Longview Animal Care & Adoption Center

Phone: (903) 297-7387

Muenster is a young terrier mix with a pretty tan-and-white coat and a budget-friendly adoption fee. She’s past the tiny puppy stage but still has lots of youthful energy.

👉 Meet Muenster and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable puppy

Adoptable puppy Breed: Terrier (medium mix)

Terrier (medium mix) Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Color: Black with White

Black with White Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Longview Animal Care & Adoption Center

Phone: (903) 297-7387

Gouda is a black-and-white terrier mix puppy who’s ready to learn all about family life. He’ll do best with someone ready for training, playtime, and puppy cuddles.

👉 Meet Gouda and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Longview, TX, consider visiting the Longview Animal Care & Adoption Center to meet these dogs in person. A quick call to (903) 297-7387 can help you learn more about each pup and start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.