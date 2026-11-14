Longview’s shops and plants are busy right now, and several employers are hiring for solid, hands-on roles. If you like working with tools and machines, these are worth a look.

Employer: RNR Tire Express

RNR Tire Express Location: Longview, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Oversee the tire shop, mount and balance tires, keep inventory in order, and help customers. Closed Sundays, offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation, and company-paid TIA certification.

Employer: Not listed (industrial facility)

Not listed (industrial facility) Location: Longview, TX

Type: Likely Full-time

Likely Salary: Not listed

Mid- to expert-level role doing break-fix and preventive maintenance on factory equipment. You’ll troubleshoot electrical, mechanical, and control systems, use hand and power tools, and may run lathes, drill presses, and grinders.

Employer: K & B Manufacturing

Location: Longview, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Set up and run CNC lathes and mills, read blueprints, and inspect parts with micrometers and calipers. Must be able to work overtime; standout perk is FREE group health insurance for employees, plus 401(k) with match and paid time off.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, read the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.