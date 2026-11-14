undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏭 Longview, TX Manufacturing Jobs – Multiple Hands-On Roles
Longview’s shops and plants are busy right now, and several employers are hiring for solid, hands-on roles. If you like working with tools and machines, these are worth a look.
Shop Technician
- Employer: RNR Tire Express
- Location: Longview, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Oversee the tire shop, mount and balance tires, keep inventory in order, and help customers. Closed Sundays, offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation, and company-paid TIA certification.
Maintenance Technician
- Employer: Not listed (industrial facility)
- Location: Longview, TX
- Type: Likely Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Mid- to expert-level role doing break-fix and preventive maintenance on factory equipment. You’ll troubleshoot electrical, mechanical, and control systems, use hand and power tools, and may run lathes, drill presses, and grinders.
CNC Machinist
- Employer: K & B Manufacturing
- Location: Longview, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Set up and run CNC lathes and mills, read blueprints, and inspect parts with micrometers and calipers. Must be able to work overtime; standout perk is FREE group health insurance for employees, plus 401(k) with match and paid time off.
If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, read the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.