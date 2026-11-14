Longview’s service and retail scene is busy right now, with national brands hiring for front-line roles. Good mix of steady full-time work and flexible part-time hours.

Employer: Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Location: Longview, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00/hour

Work across local stores building displays, resetting shelves, and tracking inventory for big-name brands. Comes with training, growth paths, and customizable benefits for eligible teammates.

Employer: Jaggers Restaurant Careers (Texas Roadhouse family)

(Texas Roadhouse family) Location: Longview, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: $10.50 – $15.50/hour, paid weekly

Front-of-house role greeting guests, running the drive-thru, and handling the POS. Offers flexible schedules, restaurant discounts, formal training, and a strong benefits package after one year for eligible employees.

Employer: CosmoProf Beauty / Sally Beauty

Location: Longview, TX

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Help customers with hair color, cosmetics, skin care, and nails while keeping displays fresh and promoting the loyalty program. Perks include product discounts, free samples, and potential access to medical, dental, vision, 401k, and paid time off depending on hours.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer offers different schedules and growth paths that might fit your life.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.