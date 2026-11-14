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🛒 Multiple Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Longview, TX
Longview’s service and retail scene is busy right now, with national brands hiring for front-line roles. Good mix of steady full-time work and flexible part-time hours.
Retail Sales Merchandiser
- Employer: Advantage Solutions
- Location: Longview, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18.00/hour
Work across local stores building displays, resetting shelves, and tracking inventory for big-name brands. Comes with training, growth paths, and customizable benefits for eligible teammates.
Cashier - Drive Thru
- Employer: Jaggers Restaurant Careers (Texas Roadhouse family)
- Location: Longview, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $10.50 – $15.50/hour, paid weekly
Front-of-house role greeting guests, running the drive-thru, and handling the POS. Offers flexible schedules, restaurant discounts, formal training, and a strong benefits package after one year for eligible employees.
Beauty Advisor – Sally Beauty 03342
- Employer: CosmoProf Beauty / Sally Beauty
- Location: Longview, TX
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed
Help customers with hair color, cosmetics, skin care, and nails while keeping displays fresh and promoting the loyalty program. Perks include product discounts, free samples, and potential access to medical, dental, vision, 401k, and paid time off depending on hours.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer offers different schedules and growth paths that might fit your life.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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