Longview’s restaurant scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work, flexible hours, and tips or growth potential, these are worth a look.

Employer: Jaggers Restaurant Careers (part of Texas Roadhouse )

Jaggers Restaurant Careers (part of ) Location: Longview, TX

Pay: $10.50 – $15.50 per hour , paid weekly

, paid weekly Type: Full-time

Cook burgers, chicken, and more while keeping plates looking sharp and on time. Comes with formal training, career growth paths, and a strong benefits package after a year (medical, dental, vision, tuition help, paid vacation, and more).

Employer: Jaggers Restaurant Careers (part of Texas Roadhouse )

Jaggers Restaurant Careers (part of ) Location: Longview, TX

Pay: $10.50 – $15.50 per hour , paid weekly

, paid weekly Type: Full-time

Focus on the grill side: seasoning, searing, and grilling meats and building burgers. Same fun culture and benefits track as the Fry Cook role, with flexible schedules and restaurant discounts.

Employer: Sushi Shima

Location: Longview, TX

Pay: $12.00 – $13.00 per hour

Type: Part-time

Keep the bar stocked, clean, and running smoothly while supporting bartenders and servers. Good fit if you like active work, want bar experience, and need a flexible schedule plus an employee discount.

Employer: Sushi Shima

Location: Longview, TX

Pay: $7.25 – $8.00 per hour

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Clear and reset tables, help servers and kitchen staff, and keep the dining room spotless. Great entry role if you’re new to restaurants and want flexible hours and an employee discount.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details on shifts and exact schedules are usually in the full posting or can be asked at the interview.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.