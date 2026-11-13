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Longview
Students help plan future of Longview ISD schools
8 days ago
High school students on the Longview ISD High School Student Advisory met with Dr. Sheppard to study Longview High School and LEAD Academy using a SWOT review of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. In small groups, they named what is working well, pointed out areas that need work, and shared ideas to make both campuses stronger.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Longview ISD
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