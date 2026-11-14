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🐱 Playful Young Cats Ready for Adoption in Longview, TX
Looking for a sweet new feline friend in Longview, TX? These adoptable kittens are waiting at Longview Animal Care & Adoption Center for a cozy home and a family to love.
Aech
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly brown/chocolate
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Longview Animal Care & Adoption Center
- Phone: (903) 297-7387
Aech is a young, medium-haired boy with a rich brown coat who’s ready to grow up in a safe, loving home. His adoption fee helps cover his care and basic vetting at the shelter.
👉 Meet Aech and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Parzival
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly brown/chocolate
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Longview Animal Care & Adoption Center
- Phone: (903) 297-7387
Parzival is another fluffy brown baby boy, full of potential and ready to bond with his new people. He’s at a perfect age to settle into your routine and home.
👉 Meet Parzival and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Art3mis
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly brown/chocolate
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Longview Animal Care & Adoption Center
- Phone: (903) 297-7387
Art3mis is a baby medium-haired girl with a soft brown coat, looking for a safe place to grow, play, and nap in sunny windows.
👉 Meet Art3mis and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Longview, TX area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please call Longview Animal Care & Adoption Center at (903) 297-7387 or click the links above to learn more and apply. Sharing these kitties with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.