Longview has some wonderful dogs hoping for a second chance and a cozy home. Here are a few local pups who are ready to meet you.

Breed: Great Pyrenees mix

Great Pyrenees mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Adoption fee: $600

Shelter: Lifesavers: Skylyr's Passion Rescue

Phone: (903) 452-0526

Nila is a young Great Pyrenees mix pup, white and fluffy and still growing into her big-dog paws. As a baby, she’ll need a family ready for training, patience, and lots of playtime. Her adoption fee helps cover her care and vetting through the rescue.

👉 Meet Nila and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: White with black

White with black Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Longview Animal Care & Adoption Center

Phone: (903) 297-7387

Earnie Ellis is a handsome adult pittie mix with a white coat and black markings. He’s past the puppy stage, which often means a calmer energy and easier routines. His low adoption fee makes it even easier to bring him home and spend your budget on toys, treats, and training.

👉 Meet Earnie Ellis and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier mix (medium)

Terrier mix (medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Longview Animal Care & Adoption Center

Phone: (903) 297-7387

Glacier is a young, medium-sized terrier mix with a bright white coat. She’s at a great age for learning new skills and bonding closely with her people. With her affordable adoption fee, she’s a lovely option for someone wanting an active companion.

👉 Meet Glacier and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua / Shih Tzu mix

Chihuahua / Shih Tzu mix Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with white

Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with white Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Longview Animal Care & Adoption Center

Phone: (903) 297-7387

Sassy is a sweet senior mix with a soft gray-and-white coat and a gentle look. Older dogs often settle in quickly and are happy with a comfy bed, short walks, and quiet company. She’d be a wonderful match for someone wanting a calmer, low-key friend.

👉 Meet Sassy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Longview, TX, please consider visiting these shelters, sharing these pups with friends, or starting an adoption application. Your home could be the fresh start one of these dogs is waiting for.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.