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🐶 Gentle, Playful & Senior Dogs Ready for Adoption in Longview
Longview has some wonderful dogs hoping for a second chance and a cozy home. Here are a few local pups who are ready to meet you.
Nila
- Breed: Great Pyrenees mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: White
- Adoption fee: $600
- Shelter: Lifesavers: Skylyr's Passion Rescue
- Phone: (903) 452-0526
Nila is a young Great Pyrenees mix pup, white and fluffy and still growing into her big-dog paws. As a baby, she’ll need a family ready for training, patience, and lots of playtime. Her adoption fee helps cover her care and vetting through the rescue.
👉 Meet Nila and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Earnie Ellis
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: White with black
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: Longview Animal Care & Adoption Center
- Phone: (903) 297-7387
Earnie Ellis is a handsome adult pittie mix with a white coat and black markings. He’s past the puppy stage, which often means a calmer energy and easier routines. His low adoption fee makes it even easier to bring him home and spend your budget on toys, treats, and training.
👉 Meet Earnie Ellis and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Glacier
- Breed: Terrier mix (medium)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: White
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: Longview Animal Care & Adoption Center
- Phone: (903) 297-7387
Glacier is a young, medium-sized terrier mix with a bright white coat. She’s at a great age for learning new skills and bonding closely with her people. With her affordable adoption fee, she’s a lovely option for someone wanting an active companion.
👉 Meet Glacier and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sassy
- Breed: Chihuahua / Shih Tzu mix
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with white
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: Longview Animal Care & Adoption Center
- Phone: (903) 297-7387
Sassy is a sweet senior mix with a soft gray-and-white coat and a gentle look. Older dogs often settle in quickly and are happy with a comfy bed, short walks, and quiet company. She’d be a wonderful match for someone wanting a calmer, low-key friend.
👉 Meet Sassy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Longview, TX, please consider visiting these shelters, sharing these pups with friends, or starting an adoption application. Your home could be the fresh start one of these dogs is waiting for.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.