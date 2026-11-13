Longview’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options whether you like direct patient care or more behind-the-counter work. Here are a few strong full-time picks hiring now.

Employer: Walgreens

Walgreens Location: Longview, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $18 – $24.25/hour

Work in a well-known retail pharmacy helping fill prescriptions, run the pharmacy register, and support the pharmacist. Good fit if you like a mix of customer service and detailed, behind-the-scenes work, with a clear path to grow your skills and certification.

Employer: DaVita

Location: 3110 H G Mosley Pkwy, Suite 100, Longview, TX 75605

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role helping patients manage dialysis at home, under RN supervision. Comes with paid training, full benefits, and clear career paths if you want to grow in kidney care or move toward nursing.

Employer: CHRISTUS Health

Location: Longview, TX

Type: Full-time, multiple shifts

Salary: Not listed

Great entry point into hospital work, moving patients safely between rooms, surgery, imaging, and more. You’ll stay active on your feet, learn hospital flow, and build experience that can lead to other roles.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer. Don’t wait too long; healthcare jobs here tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.