Longview’s roads are busy and so is the hiring scene. If you like staying on the move, there are several solid transportation roles open right now.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Longview, TX

Type: Full-time, regional CDL A

Pay: $1,500–$1,800 per week (about $78,000–$93,600 per year)

CDL A drivers with no experience are welcome here. 100% no-touch freight, new equipment, steady regional routes, and benefits after 30 days (medical, dental, vision, 401k match, paid orientation, pet and rider programs).

Employer: Sysco

Location: Longview, TX

Type: Likely full-time (operations role)

Likely full-time (operations role) Pay: Not listed

Keep trucks and trailers moving in and out of the docks for a major food distributor. Good fit if you like working outdoors, staying active, and handling tractors/trailers; driver’s license required, and you can earn pallet jack/forklift certification on the job.

Employer: Straight-Line Medical Transport LLC

Location: Longview, TX

Type: Non-emergency medical transport

Non-emergency medical transport Pay: $14.00–$18.00 per hour

Help patients get safely to medical visits in a wheelchair and non-emergency transport role. Offers competitive pay, PTO, flexible scheduling, and room to grow in a healthcare-related field; great for caring, customer-service-minded drivers.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.