Over 1,500 acres of industrial land open in Longview

The Longview Economic Development Corp (LEDCO) has over 1,500 acres of industrial land ready for future business growth in Longview, Texas. Available sites include Longview Business Park (118 acres), North Business Park (69 acres), Bar-K Business Park (1,165 acres), and East Texas Regional Airpark (200 acres). Learn more about these business parks at longviewusa.com/site-selection/business-parks.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Longview Economic Development Corp (LEDCO)