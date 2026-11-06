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Longview

🐶 Playful Pups and Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Longview

8 days ago

Longview has some wonderful dogs waiting for a safe, loving home. If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, these adoptable pups are hoping you’ll come meet them soon.

Cotton Ball

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14crxs_1GoMwOw400
  • Breed: Maltese mix
  • Age: Baby (puppy)
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: White
  • Adoption fee: $100
  • Shelter: Longview Animal Care & Adoption Center
  • Phone: (903) 297-7387

Cotton Ball is a tiny white Maltese mix puppy with a soft, fluffy coat. She’s still very young and will need a family ready for puppy training, patience, and lots of love.

👉 Meet Cotton Ball and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Billie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gIvRF_1GoMwOw400
  • Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
  • Age: Baby (puppy)
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut with Black
  • Adoption fee: $100
  • Shelter: Longview Animal Care & Adoption Center
  • Phone: (903) 297-7387

Billie is a medium mixed-breed puppy with a warm red-and-black coat. She’s at the perfect age to start learning good manners and bonding closely with her new family.

👉 Meet Billie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Finneas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wpiU8_1GoMwOw400
  • Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
  • Age: Baby (puppy)
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut
  • Adoption fee: $100
  • Shelter: Longview Animal Care & Adoption Center
  • Phone: (903) 297-7387

Finneas is a handsome red-toned medium mixed-breed puppy. He’ll need guidance, training, and playtime as he grows into an active, loyal companion.

👉 Meet Finneas and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Georgia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0axPeE_1GoMwOw400
  • Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
  • Age: Baby (puppy)
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Black with White
  • Adoption fee: $100
  • Shelter: Longview Animal Care & Adoption Center
  • Phone: (903) 297-7387

Georgia is a striking black-and-white medium mixed-breed puppy. She’s ready for a family who can give her structure, training, and plenty of affection.

👉 Meet Georgia and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Jiro

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LJAWB_1GoMwOw400
  • Breed: Belgian Malinois
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut
  • Adoption fee: $50
  • Shelter: Longview Animal Care & Adoption Center
  • Phone: (903) 297-7387

Jiro is an adult Belgian Malinois with a rich golden coat. This breed is known for being active and smart, so he’ll do best with someone ready to give him exercise, structure, and mental enrichment.

👉 Meet Jiro and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these dogs caught your eye, please call Longview Animal Care & Adoption Center at (903) 297-7387 to ask about a visit or start the adoption process. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these pups find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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