🐶 Playful Pups and Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Longview

Longview has some wonderful dogs waiting for a safe, loving home. If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, these adoptable pups are hoping you’ll come meet them soon.

Breed: Maltese mix

Maltese mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Color: White

White Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Longview Animal Care & Adoption Center

Phone: (903) 297-7387

Cotton Ball is a tiny white Maltese mix puppy with a soft, fluffy coat. She’s still very young and will need a family ready for puppy training, patience, and lots of love.

👉 Meet Cotton Ball and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut with Black

Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut with Black Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Longview Animal Care & Adoption Center

Phone: (903) 297-7387

Billie is a medium mixed-breed puppy with a warm red-and-black coat. She’s at the perfect age to start learning good manners and bonding closely with her new family.

👉 Meet Billie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut

Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Longview Animal Care & Adoption Center

Phone: (903) 297-7387

Finneas is a handsome red-toned medium mixed-breed puppy. He’ll need guidance, training, and playtime as he grows into an active, loyal companion.

👉 Meet Finneas and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Color: Black with White

Black with White Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Longview Animal Care & Adoption Center

Phone: (903) 297-7387

Georgia is a striking black-and-white medium mixed-breed puppy. She’s ready for a family who can give her structure, training, and plenty of affection.

👉 Meet Georgia and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Belgian Malinois

Belgian Malinois Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut

Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Longview Animal Care & Adoption Center

Phone: (903) 297-7387

Jiro is an adult Belgian Malinois with a rich golden coat. This breed is known for being active and smart, so he’ll do best with someone ready to give him exercise, structure, and mental enrichment.

👉 Meet Jiro and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these dogs caught your eye, please call Longview Animal Care & Adoption Center at (903) 297-7387 to ask about a visit or start the adoption process. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these pups find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.