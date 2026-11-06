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🐶 Playful Pups and Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Longview
Longview has some wonderful dogs waiting for a safe, loving home. If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, these adoptable pups are hoping you’ll come meet them soon.
Cotton Ball
- Breed: Maltese mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: White
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Longview Animal Care & Adoption Center
- Phone: (903) 297-7387
Cotton Ball is a tiny white Maltese mix puppy with a soft, fluffy coat. She’s still very young and will need a family ready for puppy training, patience, and lots of love.
👉 Meet Cotton Ball and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Billie
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut with Black
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Longview Animal Care & Adoption Center
- Phone: (903) 297-7387
Billie is a medium mixed-breed puppy with a warm red-and-black coat. She’s at the perfect age to start learning good manners and bonding closely with her new family.
👉 Meet Billie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Finneas
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Longview Animal Care & Adoption Center
- Phone: (903) 297-7387
Finneas is a handsome red-toned medium mixed-breed puppy. He’ll need guidance, training, and playtime as he grows into an active, loyal companion.
👉 Meet Finneas and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Georgia
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with White
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Longview Animal Care & Adoption Center
- Phone: (903) 297-7387
Georgia is a striking black-and-white medium mixed-breed puppy. She’s ready for a family who can give her structure, training, and plenty of affection.
👉 Meet Georgia and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jiro
- Breed: Belgian Malinois
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: Longview Animal Care & Adoption Center
- Phone: (903) 297-7387
Jiro is an adult Belgian Malinois with a rich golden coat. This breed is known for being active and smart, so he’ll do best with someone ready to give him exercise, structure, and mental enrichment.
👉 Meet Jiro and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If one of these dogs caught your eye, please call Longview Animal Care & Adoption Center at (903) 297-7387 to ask about a visit or start the adoption process. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these pups find their forever homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.