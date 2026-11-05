🏥 Longview, TX Healthcare Jobs With Multiple RN & LPN Openings

Longview’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options for nurses who want either hospital life or more flexible home health work.

Employer: Lifepoint Health®

Lifepoint Health® Location: Longview, TX

Type: Full-time, days

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on rehab role where you give direct patient care under an RN, from meds and assessments to rehab-focused teaching and pain management. Great fit if you have 6+ months med/surg experience, current LPN/LVN license, and CPR/BLS (IV certification preferred or earned within 6 months).

Employer: Optum (CHRISTUS Good Shepherd HomeCare / LHC Group)

(CHRISTUS Good Shepherd HomeCare / LHC Group) Location: Longview, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000 – $90,000 annual total cash target pay

Home health RN role providing one-on-one care in patients’ homes, coordinating the full plan of care, and supervising aides and LPNs. Pay includes per-visit and hourly rates, with benefits, and works well if you like independent work, flexible days, and building long-term patient relationships.

Employer: CHRISTUS Health

Location: Longview, TX

Type: Full-time, 7PM–7AM

Salary: Not listed

Hospital-based RN role on a surgical oncology unit, caring for complex patients and handling both routine and advanced nursing tasks. Ideal if you have 1+ year specialty experience (preferred), BLS, and a current RN license and want steady night shifts with strong clinical growth.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles posted too.

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