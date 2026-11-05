🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Longview, TX

Longview’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like leading a team, stocking shelves, or helping customers face to face. Here are a few standout roles hiring now in Longview, Texas.

Employer: Academy Sports + Outdoors

Academy Sports + Outdoors Location: Longview, TX

Type: Full-time

Lead a team in a fast-paced sports and outdoors store. Multiple lead tracks are open (logistics, operations, inventory, merchandising, sales softlines/hardlines), so you can lean into what you’re best at while helping customers gear up for their next adventure.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Longview, TX

Type: Full-time

Keep the showroom looking sharp—stocking, pricing, and setting displays so customers can find what they need fast. Great fit if you’re organized, like staying busy on your feet, and enjoy a mix of customer contact and back-of-store work. Bilingual candidates are encouraged to apply.

Employer: Family Dollar

Location: 5401 W Marshall Ave, Longview, TX 75604

Type: Full-time

Support daily store operations, lead and train associates, handle opening/closing, and keep the store clean and stocked. Good step up if you have retail experience and want management duties plus benefits like health coverage, retirement plans, and educational assistance.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Longview, TX

Type: Full-time

Help customers in-store and by phone with parts lookups, sales, returns, and basic auto services (like testing batteries and scanning codes). Ideal if you enjoy problem-solving, multitasking, and talking with people all day—automotive knowledge is a plus, but they also offer training and growth paths.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and often has other openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.