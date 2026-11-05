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📋 Several Admin & Clerical Jobs Hiring Now in Longview, TX
Longview’s clinics and offices are busy and hiring. If you like helping people, staying organized, and keeping things running smoothly, these admin roles are worth a look.
Clinic Patient Representative Senior – Specialty Eye Care
- Employer: CHRISTUS Health
- Location: Longview, TX
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 8 AM–5 PM
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll greet and check in patients, verify insurance, schedule visits, and handle payments in a busy specialty eye clinic. Good fit if you have 3+ years in healthcare, strong computer skills, and like being the go-between for patients and medical staff.
Patient Service Representative (Medical Receptionist)
- Employer: Special Health Resources
- Location: Longview, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Front-desk role where you answer phones, schedule and greet clients, check mail, collect payments, and help with Medicaid/Medicare billing. Great if you’re organized, can juggle tasks in a fast-paced clinic, and have office admin training or experience (bilingual English/Spanish is a plus).
Scheduling Coordinator – Oral Surgery Practice
- Employer: Pinnacle Implants & Periodontics
- Location: 444 Forest Square Suite A, Longview, TX 75605
- Type: Full-time, in-office
- Salary: Competitive pay (exact amount not listed)
You’ll be the friendly face and voice of an elite oral surgery office—greeting patients, answering phones, building the daily schedule, and keeping patient flow smooth. Comes with benefits, PTO, 401(k) with match, and growth paths; one year of customer service is required, dental experience is a bonus.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often employers have similar roles open or upcoming.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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