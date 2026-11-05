📋 Several Admin & Clerical Jobs Hiring Now in Longview, TX

Longview’s clinics and offices are busy and hiring. If you like helping people, staying organized, and keeping things running smoothly, these admin roles are worth a look.

Employer: CHRISTUS Health

CHRISTUS Health Location: Longview, TX

Type: Full-time , Mon–Fri, 8 AM–5 PM

, Salary: Not listed

You’ll greet and check in patients, verify insurance, schedule visits, and handle payments in a busy specialty eye clinic. Good fit if you have 3+ years in healthcare, strong computer skills, and like being the go-between for patients and medical staff.

Employer: Special Health Resources

Location: Longview, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-desk role where you answer phones, schedule and greet clients, check mail, collect payments, and help with Medicaid/Medicare billing. Great if you’re organized, can juggle tasks in a fast-paced clinic, and have office admin training or experience (bilingual English/Spanish is a plus).

Employer: Pinnacle Implants & Periodontics

Location: 444 Forest Square Suite A, Longview, TX 75605

Type: Full-time, in-office

Salary: Competitive pay (exact amount not listed)

You’ll be the friendly face and voice of an elite oral surgery office—greeting patients, answering phones, building the daily schedule, and keeping patient flow smooth. Comes with benefits, PTO, 401(k) with match, and growth paths; one year of customer service is required, dental experience is a bonus.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often employers have similar roles open or upcoming.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.