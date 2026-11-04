👔 Longview, TX Management Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Roles

Longview has some strong leadership roles open right now, from industrial operations to big-utility projects. If you’ve been waiting to move into (or up in) management, this is a good moment to look.

Employer: Railserve, Inc.

Railserve, Inc. Location: Longview, TX (on-site, rail yard facility)

(on-site, rail yard facility) Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,000–$130,000 + bonus eligible

Lead a locomotive maintenance and repair facility, owning safety, quality, operations, budget, and customer satisfaction. Great fit if you have 7+ years in maintenance/operations, know heavy equipment or locomotives, and want Day 1 benefits, 401(k) match, and strong PTO/leave in a company that promotes from within.

Employer: Chick-fil-A Western Center Blvd

Location: Longview, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (described as “great pay and full benefits”)

Run all day-to-day store operations, from hiring and training to inventory, safety, and sales performance. Ideal for someone with 2–4 years of management or retail/auto sales leadership, strong people skills, and comfort with basic business math and computer systems.

Employer: American Electric Power (AEP)

Location: Longview, TX (on-site, travel up to ~25–50%)

Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $136,539 – $208,565

Posting closes: 11/29/2026 (job closes the day before 11/30/2026)

High-impact role managing complex power generation and utility construction projects (EPC/CCGT) with large budgets and cross-functional teams. Best for experienced project leaders with 10+ years in construction/PM, PMP certification, and comfort working across plants, construction sites, and corporate stakeholders.

If any of these sound close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s flexibility if your experience lines up well.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.