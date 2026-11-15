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Longmont
🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Longmont, CO
4 days ago
Longmont’s retail scene is busy right now, with grocery, e‑commerce, and specialty shops all hiring. Good mix of part‑time and full‑time roles, many starting around $20/hour.
Bakery Team Member (Service Counter) – Part Time
- Employer: Whole Foods Market
- Location: Longmont, CO
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $20.00 – $25.40/hour
- Help run the bakery counter: stock and rotate baked goods, keep displays fresh, and give friendly service. Great fit if you like a fast pace, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want solid benefits and store discount even as a part‑timer.
Customer Service Associate
- Employer: StickerGiant
- Location: Longmont, CO (Hybrid)
- Type: Full-time, hourly
- Pay: $20 – $23/hour + annual bonus potential
- Office‑style customer service role with an e‑commerce sticker/label company. You’ll enter orders, handle questions, and support the sales cycle—good for detail‑oriented folks who like email/phone work and a Monday–Friday schedule.
Store/Night Clerk
- Employer: Kroger
- Location: Longmont, CO
- Type: Part-time
- Work evenings helping keep the store clean, stocked, and friendly. You’ll answer customer questions, check dates, stock shelves, and follow food safety rules—nice if you want steady hours and don’t mind late shifts.
BEER-WINE-LIQR Clerk
- Employer: Kroger
- Location: Longmont, CO
- Type: Part-time
- Must be 21+. You’ll help customers pick beer, wine, and spirits, stock coolers, and set up promos. Good match if you enjoy learning about different drinks and like a customer‑facing role.
BEER-WINE-LIQR Clerk
- Employer: King Soopers
- Location: Longmont, CO
- Type: Part-time
- Similar adult‑beverage clerk role in a King Soopers store. You’ll recommend products, manage inventory, and keep displays and coolers in top shape—ideal if you want grocery hours and like talking with shoppers.
Store/Night Clerk
- Employer: King Soopers
- Location: Longmont, CO
- Type: Part-time
- Night shift role focused on stocking, cleaning, and helping customers find what they need. Good entry‑level option if you’re okay with late hours and want to build basic retail experience.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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