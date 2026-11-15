Longmont’s retail scene is busy right now, with grocery, e‑commerce, and specialty shops all hiring. Good mix of part‑time and full‑time roles, many starting around $20/hour.

Employer: Whole Foods Market

Whole Foods Market Location: Longmont, CO

Longmont, CO Type: Part-time

Pay: $20.00 – $25.40/hour

Help run the bakery counter: stock and rotate baked goods, keep displays fresh, and give friendly service. Great fit if you like a fast pace, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want solid benefits and store discount even as a part‑timer.

Employer: StickerGiant

StickerGiant Location: Longmont, CO (Hybrid)

Longmont, CO (Hybrid) Type: Full-time, hourly

Pay: $20 – $23/hour + annual bonus potential

Office‑style customer service role with an e‑commerce sticker/label company. You’ll enter orders, handle questions, and support the sales cycle—good for detail‑oriented folks who like email/phone work and a Monday–Friday schedule.

Employer: Kroger

Kroger Location: Longmont, CO

Longmont, CO Type: Part-time

Work evenings helping keep the store clean, stocked, and friendly. You’ll answer customer questions, check dates, stock shelves, and follow food safety rules—nice if you want steady hours and don’t mind late shifts.

Employer: Kroger

Kroger Location: Longmont, CO

Longmont, CO Type: Part-time

Must be 21+. You’ll help customers pick beer, wine, and spirits, stock coolers, and set up promos. Good match if you enjoy learning about different drinks and like a customer‑facing role.

Employer: King Soopers

King Soopers Location: Longmont, CO

Longmont, CO Type: Part-time

Similar adult‑beverage clerk role in a King Soopers store. You’ll recommend products, manage inventory, and keep displays and coolers in top shape—ideal if you want grocery hours and like talking with shoppers.

Employer: King Soopers

King Soopers Location: Longmont, CO

Longmont, CO Type: Part-time

Night shift role focused on stocking, cleaning, and helping customers find what they need. Good entry‑level option if you’re okay with late hours and want to build basic retail experience.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.