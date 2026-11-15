Longmont’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re a content pro or an insurance account manager. Here are a couple of strong local picks to check out this week.

Employer: WestPro Home Exteriors

WestPro Home Exteriors Location: Longmont, CO (in-person)

Salary: $85,000 – $100,000 annually + performance bonus

+ performance bonus Type: Full-time

Run the “content machine” for a fast-moving, organic-first local brand that’s already producing hundreds of videos a year. You’ll own the content calendar, vendors, and field content program, working directly with the Director of Marketing in a small, growing home exteriors company.

Employer: CyberCoders (independent insurance brokerage client)

CyberCoders (independent insurance brokerage client) Location: Longmont, CO / Denver, CO office

Salary: Not listed

Type: Full-time

Manage a book of middle-market commercial insurance accounts, focusing on client relationships, renewals, and tailored coverage solutions. This role is ideal if you have 3+ years in commercial lines, an active P&C license, and want solid benefits including PTO and medical/dental/vision.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and tweak your resume tonight—you never know which application will hit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.