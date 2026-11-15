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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Longmont and Nearby Niwot
There are some fun and useful free items popping up around Longmont and nearby Niwot right now. If you’ve been looking to save money or reuse instead of buy new, these local freebies might be just what you need.
White Foam Padding Pieces
Item: White foam padding pieces
Condition: Assorted pieces, looks like packing/foam padding
Location: Niwot, Niwot, CO
Source: nextdoor.com
Several white foam pieces in assorted rectangular shapes. The poster says there are two trash bags full, so there’s plenty to work with. Could be handy for packing, crafts, or protecting items in storage.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Very Large Sturdy Box - FREE
Item: Very large sturdy cardboard box
Condition: Better than average, very sturdy
Location: Clubhouse Terrace, Longmont, CO
Source: nextdoor.com
This is a heavy-duty box measuring 42" W x 19" D x 36" H. It’s made from extremely sturdy cardboard, and the top and bottom flaps overlap, so it can carry more weight than a standard box. The poster notes it could hold as much as 4–5 Lowe’s large heavy-duty moving boxes worth of stuff. Great for moving, storage, or a big kid project.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Boardworks Paddleboard
Item: Boardworks Rukus 10’6” paddleboard
Condition: Good; fins are missing
Location: Meadow Mountain Villas, Longmont, CO
Source: nextdoor.com
A Boardworks Rukus 10’6” paddleboard in good condition, ideal if you enjoy water sports or want to try paddleboarding without the big price tag. The fins are lost, but the poster notes you can buy replacements online. Make sure you’re comfortable sourcing fins before you pick it up.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free Brown Sleeper Sofa
Item: Brown sleeper sofa (queen size)
Condition: Has cat scratch damage; bed is comfortable
Location: Cloverbasin/Grandview, Longmont, CO
Source: nextdoor.com
This brown sleeper sofa opens to a queen-size bed. The poster says the bed is very comfortable with no springs poking through. There is cat scratch damage, so expect visible wear on the fabric, but it could be a good fit for a guest room, basement, or anyone who doesn’t mind cosmetic damage.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Leopard Print Folding Chair
Item: Leopard print folding chair
Condition: Cover in good, washable shape; leather underneath is damaged
Location: Quail Crossing, Longmont, CO
Source: nextdoor.com
A comfortable leopard print folding chair that could be fun for a bedroom, office, or extra seating. The poster notes the leather on the chair underneath the cover is falling apart, but the leopard print cover is in good shape and washable. Good option if you like the look and don’t mind that the base material is worn.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Longmont and Niwot tend to go quickly, so if something here catches your eye, click through and message the poster soon. It’s a nice way to save money and keep good items out of the landfill.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.