There are some fun and useful free items popping up around Longmont and nearby Niwot right now. If you’ve been looking to save money or reuse instead of buy new, these local freebies might be just what you need.

Item: White foam padding pieces

Condition: Assorted pieces, looks like packing/foam padding

Location: Niwot, Niwot, CO

Source: nextdoor.com

Several white foam pieces in assorted rectangular shapes. The poster says there are two trash bags full, so there’s plenty to work with. Could be handy for packing, crafts, or protecting items in storage.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Very large sturdy cardboard box

Condition: Better than average, very sturdy

Location: Clubhouse Terrace, Longmont, CO

Source: nextdoor.com

This is a heavy-duty box measuring 42" W x 19" D x 36" H. It’s made from extremely sturdy cardboard, and the top and bottom flaps overlap, so it can carry more weight than a standard box. The poster notes it could hold as much as 4–5 Lowe’s large heavy-duty moving boxes worth of stuff. Great for moving, storage, or a big kid project.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Boardworks Rukus 10’6” paddleboard

Condition: Good; fins are missing

Location: Meadow Mountain Villas, Longmont, CO

Source: nextdoor.com

A Boardworks Rukus 10’6” paddleboard in good condition, ideal if you enjoy water sports or want to try paddleboarding without the big price tag. The fins are lost, but the poster notes you can buy replacements online. Make sure you’re comfortable sourcing fins before you pick it up.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Brown sleeper sofa (queen size)

Condition: Has cat scratch damage; bed is comfortable

Location: Cloverbasin/Grandview, Longmont, CO

Source: nextdoor.com

This brown sleeper sofa opens to a queen-size bed. The poster says the bed is very comfortable with no springs poking through. There is cat scratch damage, so expect visible wear on the fabric, but it could be a good fit for a guest room, basement, or anyone who doesn’t mind cosmetic damage.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Leopard print folding chair

Condition: Cover in good, washable shape; leather underneath is damaged

Location: Quail Crossing, Longmont, CO

Source: nextdoor.com

A comfortable leopard print folding chair that could be fun for a bedroom, office, or extra seating. The poster notes the leather on the chair underneath the cover is falling apart, but the leopard print cover is in good shape and washable. Good option if you like the look and don’t mind that the base material is worn.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Longmont and Niwot tend to go quickly, so if something here catches your eye, click through and message the poster soon. It’s a nice way to save money and keep good items out of the landfill.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.