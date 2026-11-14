Longmont has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you know your way around HVAC systems or don’t mind keeping a store spotless and safe.

Employer: SanCrest

SanCrest Location: Longmont, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Residential role focused on diagnostics, preventive maintenance, and light repairs on home HVAC systems. You’ll use pro tools, follow strict safety standards, and keep clear service records while explaining options to homeowners in plain language.

Employer: SanCrest

SanCrest Location: Longmont, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Service and repair residential heating and cooling systems, from inspections and troubleshooting to full repairs. Good fit if you like problem-solving, talking through repair/upgrade choices with customers, and helping improve comfort and energy efficiency.

Employer: Planet PlumbingDrain

Location: Longmont, CO (based in Boulder, CO)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base + commission, about $60,000–$175,000

Experienced tech role working on residential and commercial HVAC systems with strong earning potential through commissions and bonuses. Comes with a company vehicle, phone, PTO, 401(k), and health benefits, but requires NATE and EPA certifications plus solid diagnostic skills.

Employer: King Soopers

Location: Longmont, CO

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Keep the store and outside entrance clean, safe, and up to health code, including floors, restrooms, trash, and snow/ice at the front walk. Good for someone who likes staying active, can follow safety rules, and enjoys helping customers and coworkers.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists related openings on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.