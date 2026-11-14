Longmont’s food scene is busy, and a lot of places are hiring right now. If you like working with people and don’t mind being on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: King Soopers (Kroger)

King Soopers (Kroger) Location: Longmont, CO

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Help run the deli counter, prep hot and cold foods, and keep the area clean and safe while serving customers. This role comes with health benefits, paid time off, store discounts, and up to $21,000 in tuition reimbursement over your career.

Employer: King Soopers (Kroger)

King Soopers (Kroger) Location: Longmont, CO

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Work in the bakery preparing breads and sweets, checking freshness, and helping customers find what they need. You’ll get health coverage options, paid time off, store discounts, and access to tuition reimbursement and training programs.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group (Panda Express)

Location: Longmont, CO (must be flexible within ~50 miles)

(must be flexible within ~50 miles) Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $24–$27 per hour + bonus opportunities

Lead a single restaurant: hire and coach staff, manage shifts, and keep guests happy. This role offers paid leadership training, free meals on shift, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and growth into higher management.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through and apply soon—good food jobs in Longmont tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.