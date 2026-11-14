📢 Considering independent senior living in Longmont?

This guide walks through three independent living options in Longmont, CO so you can compare them side by side and start making calls.

Tanglewood Condominiums – 100 21st Ave, Longmont

• 31-unit 55+ condo community (1–2 bedroom homes)

• Utilities included in rent (gas, water, electricity, heat, trash, sewer, cable)

• On-site property manager, some wheelchair-accessible units, pets allowed (monthly pet fee)

• About 2.7 miles from Longmont United Hospital

• Phone: 303-931-7494 – call for current openings. Independent Living at The Peaks Care Center – 1440 Coffman St, Longmont

• Studio suites on a continuum-of-care campus (independent, assisted living, skilled nursing, therapy)

• Close to downtown Longmont

• Past pricing listed from around $1,500/month (ask for current rates and what’s included)

• Phone: 720-635-4123. Hover Manor – 1401 Elmhurst Dr, Longmont

• Part of Hover Senior Living Community (since 1979)

• One-bedroom apartments with full kitchens; utilities included

• Activity & Wellness Center, beauty/barber shop, social events, transportation to appointments and local attractions

• Part of a full continuum of care (assisted living and skilled nursing Green Houses on campus)

• Age minimum listed as 55 or 62 in different places – confirm when you call

• Phone: 303-228-5145.

The article also suggests making a list of your priorities (budget, pets, care options), asking each place exactly what the monthly rate includes, touring in person, and keeping a backup choice since smaller communities can have limited openings.