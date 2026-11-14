Longmont’s warehouse and manufacturing scene is busy right now, with several solid roles for folks who like fast-paced, hands-on work. If you’re looking for steady hours and room to grow, these are worth a look.

Employer: McLane Company, Inc.

McLane Company, Inc. Location: Longmont, CO (DC Western)

Longmont, CO (DC Western) Type: Full-time, 1st shift (Mon–Fri, 10:00am–6:30pm)

Full-time, Pay: $24.25–$29.25/hour

Load and secure products in trailers, keep the dock clean, and help protect product quality. This role is great if you like physical work, clear routines, and strong benefits starting around day 60, plus 401(k) profit sharing and paid time off.

Employer: McLane Company, Inc.

McLane Company, Inc. Location: Longmont, CO (DC Western)

Longmont, CO (DC Western) Type: Full-time, 1st shift (Mon–Fri, 5:00am–1:30pm)

Full-time, Pay: $20.00–$26.50/hour

Pick and scan items to fill customer orders, moving totes along a conveyor line. Good fit if you’re organized, detail-focused, and want steady daytime hours with medical, dental, vision, and 401(k) profit sharing.

Employer: Stored Energy Systems LLC (SENS)

Location: On-site in Longmont, CO (moving to Broomfield, CO in Spring 2027)

On-site in (moving to in Spring 2027) Type: Listed as Volunteer on LinkedIn, but posting describes a paid role

Listed as Volunteer on LinkedIn, but posting describes a paid role Pay: $30–$40/hour base, plus annual bonus eligibility

base, plus Application deadline: December 4 (may close early)

Entry-level buying role supporting manufacturing: place purchase orders, track suppliers, and help keep production on schedule. Comes with strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with immediate vesting, PTO) plus on-site perks like a free gym, EV charging, and a café.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local employers often hire for attitude and train for skills.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.