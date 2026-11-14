📢 Compare 6 non-medical home care options in Longmont

If a parent or spouse in Longmont needs help with daily tasks but wants to stay at home, this guide pulls together six local non-medical home care agencies and what they offer.

Non-medical home care can help with:

Bathing, dressing, grooming, toileting

Meal prep, light housekeeping, laundry

Medication reminders, mobility help, rides, errands

Companionship, dementia support, respite for family caregivers

Featured Longmont-area providers include:

Homewatch CareGivers – 700 Kimbark St, Longmont, CO 80501 , 303-444-1133

– , Always Best Care / Always Best Care Senior Services – 713 3rd Ave, Longmont, CO 80501 , 720-494-8407

– , 2nd Family Home Care and Support Services – 601 S Bowen St #602, Longmont, CO 80501 , 720-674-6504

– , Plan B Home Care Services – Longmont-based, 720-652-9078

– Longmont-based, Dignity Care – 1570 Lee Hill Dr #7, Boulder, CO 80304, serves Longmont, 303-444-4040

How to start:

List what your loved one needs help with and when. Call 2–3 agencies for a free consultation. Ask about caregiver screening, training, insurance, hourly rates, minimum hours, and dementia or 24-hour care. Meet the caregiver, review the care plan, and adjust as needs change.

The article also notes local supports like Longmont Senior Services and Longmont Meals on Wheels that can be combined with paid care to stretch your budget.