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Longmont
📢 6 trusted non-medical home care options in Longmont, CO
2 days ago
📢 Compare 6 non-medical home care options in Longmont
If a parent or spouse in Longmont needs help with daily tasks but wants to stay at home, this guide pulls together six local non-medical home care agencies and what they offer.
Non-medical home care can help with:
- Bathing, dressing, grooming, toileting
- Meal prep, light housekeeping, laundry
- Medication reminders, mobility help, rides, errands
- Companionship, dementia support, respite for family caregivers
Featured Longmont-area providers include:
- Homewatch CareGivers – 700 Kimbark St, Longmont, CO 80501, 303-444-1133
- Always Best Care / Always Best Care Senior Services – 713 3rd Ave, Longmont, CO 80501, 720-494-8407
- 2nd Family Home Care and Support Services – 601 S Bowen St #602, Longmont, CO 80501, 720-674-6504
- Plan B Home Care Services – Longmont-based, 720-652-9078
- Dignity Care – 1570 Lee Hill Dr #7, Boulder, CO 80304, serves Longmont, 303-444-4040
How to start:
- List what your loved one needs help with and when.
- Call 2–3 agencies for a free consultation.
- Ask about caregiver screening, training, insurance, hourly rates, minimum hours, and dementia or 24-hour care.
- Meet the caregiver, review the care plan, and adjust as needs change.
The article also notes local supports like Longmont Senior Services and Longmont Meals on Wheels that can be combined with paid care to stretch your budget.
More Info: Top 6 Non-Medical Home Care in Longmont, CO | SBB
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.
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