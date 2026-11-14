Longmont’s trades scene is busy right now—especially for electricians and auto techs. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Champions Group Holdings (M and M Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electrical)

Champions Group Holdings (M and M Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electrical) Location: Longmont, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000 – $120,000/year

Field role handling residential service calls, upgrades, and installs, reporting to an in-house Master Electrician. Comes with company vehicle, gas card, uniforms with dry cleaning, cellphone, iPad, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, vacation & holiday pay, plus ongoing training and a clear growth path.

Note: The “Residential Service Electrician” posting from the same employer is effectively the same role, so it’s listed once here.

Employer: Crete United (Piper Electric)

(Piper Electric) Location: Longmont, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $25 – $38/hour (pay may vary with experience/level)

(pay may vary with experience/level) Application deadline: Open until March 1, 2026

Work on oilfield and industrial electrical projects, from install to maintenance, while building toward your Journeyman license. Ideal if you have 3+ years electrical trade experience, oilfield/plant background, a valid driver’s license, and want a long runway to grow into leading crews.

Employer: Wenco Industries (Midas & Big O Tires)

Location: Longmont, CO

Type: Likely Full-time (not explicitly stated)

Likely (not explicitly stated) Salary: $50,000 – $90,000/year, uncapped (base or commission, whichever is higher)

Shop role doing diagnostics, repairs, and maintenance on cars and light trucks, with chances to lead and train other techs. Offers medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, paid holidays, uniforms, and ASE reimbursement, plus a family-owned company that’s been around since 1975.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many shops are flexible for the right person. Polish your resume tonight and send at least one application.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.