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🚧 Longmont, CO Skilled Trades Jobs with Multiple $80K+ Openings
Longmont’s trades scene is busy right now—especially for electricians and auto techs. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these roles are worth a look.
Electrical Service Technician
- Employer: Champions Group Holdings (M and M Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electrical)
- Location: Longmont, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $80,000 – $120,000/year
Field role handling residential service calls, upgrades, and installs, reporting to an in-house Master Electrician. Comes with company vehicle, gas card, uniforms with dry cleaning, cellphone, iPad, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, vacation & holiday pay, plus ongoing training and a clear growth path.
Note: The “Residential Service Electrician” posting from the same employer is effectively the same role, so it’s listed once here.
Oilfield Electrical Apprentice
- Employer: Crete United (Piper Electric)
- Location: Longmont, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $25 – $38/hour (pay may vary with experience/level)
- Application deadline: Open until March 1, 2026
Work on oilfield and industrial electrical projects, from install to maintenance, while building toward your Journeyman license. Ideal if you have 3+ years electrical trade experience, oilfield/plant background, a valid driver’s license, and want a long runway to grow into leading crews.
Automotive Technician
- Employer: Wenco Industries (Midas & Big O Tires)
- Location: Longmont, CO
- Type: Likely Full-time (not explicitly stated)
- Salary: $50,000 – $90,000/year, uncapped (base or commission, whichever is higher)
Shop role doing diagnostics, repairs, and maintenance on cars and light trucks, with chances to lead and train other techs. Offers medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, paid holidays, uniforms, and ASE reimbursement, plus a family-owned company that’s been around since 1975.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many shops are flexible for the right person. Polish your resume tonight and send at least one application.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.