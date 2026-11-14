Longmont’s manufacturing scene is busy right now—especially for folks who like hands-on work and steady schedules. Here are several solid full-time roles hiring in town.

Employer: StickerGiant

StickerGiant Location: Longmont, CO

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (Mon–Fri, 1:00pm–9:30pm)

Pay: $21–$23/hr + $1/hr shift differential

Lead day-to-day operations on the manufacturing floor for a fast-turn custom sticker and label company. You’ll support multiple machines, help train operators, handle quality checks, and be the go-to person when supervisors are out. Full benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, and annual bonus eligibility.

Employer: McLane Company

Location: Longmont, CO

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 5:00am–1:30pm

Pay: $20.00–$26.50/hr

Pick and move product in a distribution warehouse using scanners and conveyors while keeping orders accurate and safe. Benefits kick in after 60 days, with vacation and sick time from day one, paid holidays after 90 days, and a 401(k) profit-sharing plan.

Employer: PTA Plastics

Location: Longmont, CO

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift (10:30pm–7:00am)

Pay: $17.94–$24.50/hr + $3.00/hr shift differential

Run plastic injection molding machines, inspect parts for quality, and pack finished product for medical, defense, and tech customers. This is an employee-owned company with health benefits, 401(k) + match, PTO, and other perks.

Employer: Advanced Thin Films, Inc. (IDEX)

Location: Longmont, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $46,700–$70,100/year, plus possible performance bonus

Work with high-precision optical components—cleaning, inspecting, assembling, and helping improve manufacturing processes. Great fit if you like detailed, technical work; comes with health benefits, PTO, and 401(k) with company match.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, growth paths, and exact requirements.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.