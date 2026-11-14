Longmont’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospitals to local dental offices and retail pharmacies. Here are several solid openings if you’re ready for your next move in care.

Employer: Comfort Dental Group, Inc.

Comfort Dental Group, Inc. Location: Longmont, CO

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Salary: Not listed

A long-established, busy practice with new equipment and Cone Beam tech for implants. Offers full benefits (vacation + medical) and a very clean, professional office; ideal if you’re an EDDA with x‑ray certification who likes a fast pace and tight-knit team.

Employer: UCHealth – Longs Peak Hospital

Location: Longmont, CO

Type: Full-time (72 hrs/2 weeks), Day & Night Rotation

Salary: $35.29 – $54.71/hour, based on experience

Hands-on PCU role in a technically complex, team-based environment. You’ll get strong clinical educator support, a 3-year incentive bonus, annual merit raises, medical/dental/vision, retirement plans, and tuition support (up to 100% for select programs).

Employer: UCHealth – Longs Peak Hospital

Location: Longmont, CO

Type: Part-time (48 hrs/2 weeks), Nights

Salary: $35.29 – $54.71/hour, based on experience

Night-shift PCU role with the same strong benefits and education perks as the full-time position, but with a part-time schedule. Good fit if you want hospital experience, advanced practice, and more flexibility.

Employer: Longmont Dental Loft

Location: Longmont, CO

Type: Full-time (Mon–Thu, ~32 hrs/week)

Salary: $26.00 – $30.00/hour

Work in a modern, female-owned practice with CEREC, CBCT, and fully digital systems. You get a 4-day workweek, PTO, paid holidays, monthly profit sharing, dental benefits, and funds toward health insurance or an HSA.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Longmont, CO

Type: Part-time

Salary: $17.50 – $21.50/hour

Front-of-store and pharmacy support role where you’ll help process prescriptions, run the register, and assist customers. Offers 401(k), health/dental/vision (with 30-hr week), employee discounts, and career development, plus a path to PTCB certification.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the conversation.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.