Longmont has some very special cats waiting for quiet, patient homes. Here are a few who are ready for the right match.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Senior

Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Shelter: Longmont Humane Society

Phone: (303) 772-1232

Riley is an older girl who would do best in a calm home. She is recommended for homes with children 10 and older, so she can relax and feel safe. Senior cats often enjoy cozy naps, gentle company, and a predictable routine.

If you’re looking for a mellow companion and have a quieter household, Riley could be a wonderful match.

👉 Meet Riley and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Gender: Female

Female Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Shelter: Longmont Humane Society

Phone: (303) 772-1232

Binx was found in a barn and came to the shelter for a fresh start. She spent time in foster care while healing from a fractured elbow, and as she healed, she became cuddly, affectionate, and loving. She is still a bit scared, so she is recommended for homes with children 14 and older.

If you can offer patience, a gentle touch, and a safe indoor life, Binx could grow into a very devoted companion.

👉 Meet Binx and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Shelter: Longmont Humane Society

Phone: (303) 772-1232

Dino is an adult orange boy who needs a special kind of home. He is recommended for adults only, and the shelter requires multiple visits before adoption. This helps Dino get to know you slowly and feel more secure.

If you’re an adult household willing to visit a few times and move at Dino’s pace, you could be the calm, steady person he needs.

👉 Meet Dino and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Longmont, CO, please consider visiting Longmont Humane Society or calling (303) 772-1232 to ask about these cats. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.