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🐱 Gentle Longmont Cats Hoping for Loving Homes Soon
Longmont has some very special cats waiting for quiet, patient homes. Here are a few who are ready for the right match.
Riley
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly white
- Shelter: Longmont Humane Society
- Phone: (303) 772-1232
Riley is an older girl who would do best in a calm home. She is recommended for homes with children 10 and older, so she can relax and feel safe. Senior cats often enjoy cozy naps, gentle company, and a predictable routine.
If you’re looking for a mellow companion and have a quieter household, Riley could be a wonderful match.
👉 Meet Riley and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Binx
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black (all)
- Shelter: Longmont Humane Society
- Phone: (303) 772-1232
Binx was found in a barn and came to the shelter for a fresh start. She spent time in foster care while healing from a fractured elbow, and as she healed, she became cuddly, affectionate, and loving. She is still a bit scared, so she is recommended for homes with children 14 and older.
If you can offer patience, a gentle touch, and a safe indoor life, Binx could grow into a very devoted companion.
👉 Meet Binx and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Dino
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/Red
- Shelter: Longmont Humane Society
- Phone: (303) 772-1232
Dino is an adult orange boy who needs a special kind of home. He is recommended for adults only, and the shelter requires multiple visits before adoption. This helps Dino get to know you slowly and feel more secure.
If you’re an adult household willing to visit a few times and move at Dino’s pace, you could be the calm, steady person he needs.
👉 Meet Dino and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Longmont, CO, please consider visiting Longmont Humane Society or calling (303) 772-1232 to ask about these cats. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.