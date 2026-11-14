Neighbors in and around Longmont are giving away some great free items this week — from mirrors and furniture to puzzles and hair styling tools.

Two rustic wooden cable spools, great for DIY furniture, patio tables, or craft market displays.

Location: Golden Pond Estates, Longmont, CO

Golden Pond Estates, Longmont, CO Condition: Heavy wooden spools, rustic look

Heavy wooden spools, rustic look Sizes: Small: 20 1/2" tall x 31 1/2" wide Large: 25" tall x 25 1/2" wide

Category: Furniture

Furniture Notes: Very heavy — plan for help loading.

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Full-length mirror in excellent condition, easy to lean against a wall or add your own frame.

Location: Golden Pond Estates, Longmont, CO

Golden Pond Estates, Longmont, CO Size: 16" x 60"

16" x 60" Condition: Excellent, frameless

Excellent, frameless Category: Home decor and accessories

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Large bathroom mirror with a cutout for an outlet, ready for a remodel project.

Location: Golden Pond Estates, Longmont, CO

Golden Pond Estates, Longmont, CO Size: 42" x 72"

42" x 72" Condition: Not specified, offered free

Not specified, offered free Category: Home decor and accessories

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Elegant large arched mirror with some flaws but still very usable.

Location: Golden Pond Estates, Longmont, CO

Golden Pond Estates, Longmont, CO Size: 29 1/2" wide x 39" tall

29 1/2" wide x 39" tall Condition: Has a small crack at the top and a streak down the middle that needs cleaning

Has a and a that needs cleaning Category: Home decor and accessories

Home decor and accessories Notes: Poster covered the crack with greenery.

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Plastic hair styling tools to help with long hair, great for kids’ hairstyles.

Location: Oak Meadows, Firestone, CO (short drive from Longmont)

Oak Meadows, Firestone, CO (short drive from Longmont) Condition: Not specified

Not specified Category: Baby & kids

Baby & kids Notes: Meant to make styling a daughter's long hair easier.

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700 piece jigsaw puzzle featuring Anne Geddes baby photography.

Location: Shadow Grass, Longmont, CO

Shadow Grass, Longmont, CO Condition: Not specified; perimeter already assembled

Not specified; Category: Toys & games

Toys & games Notes: Poster suggests framing it for a baby’s room once finished.

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Single chair section from a sectional sofa, still comfy and sturdy.

Location: East Weld, Longmont, CO (porch pickup in Longview off 119)

East Weld, Longmont, CO (porch pickup in Longview off 119) Condition: Has cat scratches on most corners , but sturdy and very comfy

Has , but Category: Furniture

Furniture Pickup: Porch pickup; message poster for exact address.

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Gray fabric sleeper sofa with accent pillows and a deluxe mattress.

Location: East Weld, Longmont, CO

East Weld, Longmont, CO Condition: Very good; no stains or tears mentioned

Very good; mentioned Details: Includes multiple patterned throw pillows and sleeper mattress

Includes multiple patterned throw pillows and sleeper mattress Category: Furniture

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If you see something you like, reach out to the poster and arrange pickup soon — free items in Longmont and nearby towns tend to go fast.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.