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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Longmont Right Now
Neighbors in and around Longmont are giving away some great free items this week — from mirrors and furniture to puzzles and hair styling tools.
Wooden Cable Spools
Two rustic wooden cable spools, great for DIY furniture, patio tables, or craft market displays.
- Location: Golden Pond Estates, Longmont, CO
- Condition: Heavy wooden spools, rustic look
- Sizes:
- Small: 20 1/2" tall x 31 1/2" wide
- Large: 25" tall x 25 1/2" wide
- Category: Furniture
- Notes: Very heavy — plan for help loading.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Frameless Full-Length Mirror
Full-length mirror in excellent condition, easy to lean against a wall or add your own frame.
- Location: Golden Pond Estates, Longmont, CO
- Size: 16" x 60"
- Condition: Excellent, frameless
- Category: Home decor and accessories
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Bathroom Mirror with Outlet Cutout
Large bathroom mirror with a cutout for an outlet, ready for a remodel project.
- Location: Golden Pond Estates, Longmont, CO
- Size: 42" x 72"
- Condition: Not specified, offered free
- Category: Home decor and accessories
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Large Arched Mirror
Elegant large arched mirror with some flaws but still very usable.
- Location: Golden Pond Estates, Longmont, CO
- Size: 29 1/2" wide x 39" tall
- Condition: Has a small crack at the top and a streak down the middle that needs cleaning
- Category: Home decor and accessories
- Notes: Poster covered the crack with greenery.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Set of Plastic Hair Styling Tools
Plastic hair styling tools to help with long hair, great for kids’ hairstyles.
- Location: Oak Meadows, Firestone, CO (short drive from Longmont)
- Condition: Not specified
- Category: Baby & kids
- Notes: Meant to make styling a daughter's long hair easier.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Anne Geddes 700 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle
700 piece jigsaw puzzle featuring Anne Geddes baby photography.
- Location: Shadow Grass, Longmont, CO
- Condition: Not specified; perimeter already assembled
- Category: Toys & games
- Notes: Poster suggests framing it for a baby’s room once finished.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Chair (Sectional Piece)
Single chair section from a sectional sofa, still comfy and sturdy.
- Location: East Weld, Longmont, CO (porch pickup in Longview off 119)
- Condition: Has cat scratches on most corners, but sturdy and very comfy
- Category: Furniture
- Pickup: Porch pickup; message poster for exact address.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free Gray Fabric Sleeper Sofa with Accent Pillows
Gray fabric sleeper sofa with accent pillows and a deluxe mattress.
- Location: East Weld, Longmont, CO
- Condition: Very good; no stains or tears mentioned
- Details: Includes multiple patterned throw pillows and sleeper mattress
- Category: Furniture
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
If you see something you like, reach out to the poster and arrange pickup soon — free items in Longmont and nearby towns tend to go fast.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
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